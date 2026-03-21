Trump's peace board hands Hamas disarmament proposal, sources say

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In Trump's shadow, Greenland seeks more leverage from Danish vote
20-03-2026 20:50 HKT
Trump compares Pearl Harbor to strikes on Iran in meeting Japan's leader
20-03-2026 18:29 HKT
MAGA devotees unshaken by Trump's war on Iran
20-03-2026 17:39 HKT
Trump-appointed arts panel approves gold coin featuring president's image
20-03-2026 15:31 HKT
Trump's Mideast muddle could play into Xi's hands at planned summit
20-03-2026 13:31 HKT
US, Israel tactics diverge on Iran as Trump's goals still 'fuzzy'
20-03-2026 11:50 HKT
Japan PM placates Trump on Iran, but faces Pearl Harbor surprise
20-03-2026 07:55 HKT
Nobel laureate inspires HK students at St. Joseph’s College forum
19-03-2026 23:11 HKT