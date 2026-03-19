Social media addiction trial jury deliberations continue

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Jurors mull evidence in social media addiction trial
14-03-2026 16:39 HKT
US jury to begin deliberations in social media addiction trial
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S.Korea's Park Chan-wook to head Cannes festival jury
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Social media addiction trial takes new turn with therapist's testimony
26-02-2026 17:36 HKT
YouTube exec says goal was viewer value not addiction
24-02-2026 12:39 HKT
Zuckerberg to testify in landmark social media addiction trial
18-02-2026 15:23 HKT
Instagram chief defends youth mental health decisions at trial
12-02-2026 12:51 HKT
YouTube says it is not social media in landmark addiction trial
11-02-2026 12:12 HKT
130 tonnes of chicken feet worth $300,000 stolen from Tin Shui Wai warehouse
18-03-2026 04:08 HKT