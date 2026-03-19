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Social media addiction trial jury deliberations continue

WORLD
3 hours ago
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Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Social mediaaddictiontrialjurydeliberations

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