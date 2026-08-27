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WORLD RACING

Mr Brightside returns for Memsie Stakes

WORLD RACING
1 hour ago
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Mr Brightside. HKJC
Mr Brightside. HKJC

Mr Brightside returns from a 10-month absence on Saturday when the 10-time Group 1 winner lines up in the Memsie Stakes at Caulfield.

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The nine-year-old has not raced since last November after undergoing minor surgery to remove a bone chip, but co-trainer Ben Hayes says he is more forward than usual for a first-up run.

Defending champion Treasurethe Moment, Jimmysstar and Cosmic Crusader are among his rivals, while Chris Waller has five runners in the Group 1 contest over 1,400 meters.

“He has been off the scene a while, so he’s had a couple of good hit-outs, and this is probably the most forward we’ve had him going into a first-up run,” Hayes was quoted in a Hong Kong Jockey Club article as saying.

“We’re really happy with him, and it’s probably the soundest he’s been for a while. It’s going to be a good Memsie this year, and he’s had a lot of horses try to catch him. Hopefully, he can still hold them off as a nine-year-old.”

Mr Brightside won the Memsie in 2023 and has also finished second twice in the race.

Cosmic Crusader and Angel Capital are the only two runners in the field with a run under their belts this preparation.

Cosmic Crusader has won both starts since joining Andrea Leek in Melbourne, including the Group 2 P.B. Lawrence Stakes over the same course and distance on August 15.

Angel Capital finished third in the Group 2 Missile Stakes at Randwick earlier this month and is one of five Waller runners alongside Beiwacht, Birdman, Autumn Boy and Buckaroo.

“Angel Capital has had the benefit of a run in Sydney, so he goes into the Memsie second-up, 1400m is as good a distance for him, and he runs well at Caulfield,” Waller was quoted in the Hong Kong Jockey Club article as saying.

“I think it’s good to have a bit of a fitness edge on some of his rivals on Saturday.”

Beiwacht returns after being withdrawn from last weekend’s Winx Stakes because of an elevated temperature, while Buckaroo finished third in last year’s Memsie.

Jimmysstar is another major first-up runner and trainer Ciaron Maher believes the gelding has returned in good order.

“His two jump-outs have been very sharp this prep, and I’m just rapt with the way he’s come up,” Maher was quoted in the Hong Kong Jockey Club article as saying.

“His couple of runs in the autumn, he might not have been at his best, but he seems to have come back really well, and he’s in a good spot. I’m very much looking forward to him kicking off in the Memsie – 1400 meters is arguably his best trip, at the moment, and he’s got a great record at Caulfield.”

Tom Kitten also resumes for Anthony and Sam Freedman after two trials.

“He has trialed up nicely a couple of times,” Sam Freedman was quoted in the Hong Kong Jockey Club article as saying.

“Hot race, big field. I think the big field will suit him and a good tempo for a first-up run, but I think he’ll improve.”

Rain-affected ground is expected at Caulfield.

The Memsie Stakes is carded as S1-6 and will be run at 2:10 p.m. Hong Kong time on Saturday.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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