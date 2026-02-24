logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Australia backs removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from UK line of succession

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
British newspapers, featuring coverage of the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of Britain's King Charles, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, sit on display in a newsagent in London, Britain, February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor
British newspapers, featuring coverage of the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of Britain's King Charles, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, sit on display in a newsagent in London, Britain, February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor
AustraliaAndrew Mountbatten-WindsorUKline of succession

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Former British Ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson enters a vehicle outside a reported residence, after police launched a misconduct in public office investigation following the release of U.S. Justice Department files linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in London, Britain, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe
Former UK ambassador Mandelson arrested after Epstein revelations
BREAKING NEWS
2 hours ago
Royal Australian Navy vessel, HMAS Toowoomba, is docked at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore, May 4, 2023. (Reuters)
Australian warship transits Taiwan Strait, tracked by China's navy
CHINA NEWS
22-02-2026 12:35 HKT
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station on a vehicle, on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after the U.S. Justice Department released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Aylsham, Britain, February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Phil Noble
UK govt considers removing ex-prince Andrew from line of succession
WORLD NEWS
21-02-2026 13:06 HKT
Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP Britain's King Charles III arrives to attend the opening show of London Fashion Week 2026, in London on February 19, 2026.
UK monarchy reels from Andrew's stunning arrest
WORLD NEWS
20-02-2026 18:39 HKT
Photo by TOBY SHEPHEARD / AFP A vehicle is seen at the entrance to the Royal Lodge, a 30-room property and former residence to Britain's former prince Andrew, at Windsor Great Park in Windsor, Berkshire on February 19, 2026, which was reportedly searched by police while Andrew was arrested earlier in the day at the king's private Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
UK police hold ex-prince Andrew for hours in misconduct probe
WORLD NEWS
20-02-2026 10:01 HKT
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor rides a horse in Windsor Great Park, near to Royal Lodge, a property on the estate surrounding Windsor Castle, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of Britain's King Charles, resides, after the U.S. Justice Department has released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Windsor, Britain, February 2, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
UK police arrive at home of King Charles' brother Andrew, Telegraph reports
BREAKING NEWS
19-02-2026 18:04 HKT
Julie Yukari, a musician based in Rio de Janeiro, holds a mobile phone showing a picture of her during an interview, after she discovered that Grok, the chatbot built into Elon Musk’s social media platform X, had generated nearly nude images of her when users requested edits to a photo she posted, in Rio Claro, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, January 3, 2026. REUTERS/Tita Barros
UK to make tech firms remove abusive images within 48 hours of alert
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 17:27 HKT
USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
In new flip, Trump attacks UK on base deal as US mulls Iran attack
WORLD NEWS
19-02-2026 10:42 HKT
Family members of suspected Islamic State militants who are Australian nationals board a van heading to the airport in Damascus during the first repatriation operation of the year, at Roj Camp in eastern Syria, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Thirty-four Australian citizens from 11 families departed the camp. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
Australia bans a citizen with alleged links to militant IS group from returning from Syria
WORLD NEWS
18-02-2026 18:31 HKT
A view of Kuala Lumpur's skyline, in Malaysia July 31, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo
Malaysia drops defamation case against Australian in Thailand
WORLD NEWS
17-02-2026 18:27 HKT
REUTERS/Henry Romero
HSBC full-year profit expected to fall 10.7 pc, fourth dividend to rise nearly 17 pc
MARKET
22-02-2026 19:23 HKT
HK to face 95pc humidity with showers and thunderstorms this week
HONG KONG NEWS
22-02-2026 18:33 HKT
Adult star Bonnie Blue announces pregnancy weeks after 400-men challenge
WORLD NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.