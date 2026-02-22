logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

HSBC full-year profit expected to fall 10.7 pc, fourth dividend to rise nearly 17 pc

MARKET
6 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
REUTERS/Henry Romero
REUTERS/Henry Romero
HSBC0005

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Bank
HSBC's plan to privatize Hang Seng Bank approved by court
MARKET
23-01-2026 17:18 HKT
HSBC expects HK property prices to grow 7pc this year
HK PROPERTIES
22-01-2026 17:54 HKT
The HSBC bank logo is pictured at a branch office at the Paradeplatz in Zurich February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
HSBC to review Singapore insurance business as its slims down globally
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
16-01-2026 11:28 HKT
Gold could hit US$5,000 an ounce in first half of 2026, says HSBC
MARKET
08-01-2026 21:53 HKT
Hang Seng Bank shareholders approve HSBC's HK$106 billion buyout proposal
MARKET
08-01-2026 20:17 HKT
Peter Wong
HSBC's privatization proposal on Hang Seng Bank to leverage complementary strengths: Peter Wong
MARKET
08-01-2026 16:13 HKT
Hang Seng shareholders gather, some discontent with buyout price
MARKET
08-01-2026 15:44 HKT
Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank's shareholders voting on HSBC's $106 billion privatization proposal
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
08-01-2026 12:15 HKT
Hong Kong’s millionaires typically become multi-millionaires at 39, a survey finds
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
02-01-2026 11:28 HKT
Ann Godbehere. HSBC
HSBC senior independent director Ann Godbehere to step down next year
MARKET
23-12-2025 14:33 HKT
(File Photo)
Insurance payout for Wang Fuk Court fire not $1m per flat, clarifies industry body
HONG KONG NEWS
20-02-2026 16:22 HKT
Frenchman offers to split lottery winnings with thieves who stole his card to buy winning ticket
WORLD NEWS
20-02-2026 05:41 HKT
Govt sets $8,000–10,500 per sq ft buyback for seven Wang Fuk Court blocks, totaling $6.8b
HONG KONG NEWS
21-02-2026 18:28 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.