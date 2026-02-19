logo
BREAKING NEWS

UK police arrive at home of King Charles' brother Andrew, Telegraph reports

BREAKING NEWS
15 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor rides a horse in Windsor Great Park, near to Royal Lodge, a property on the estate surrounding Windsor Castle, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of Britain's King Charles, resides, after the U.S. Justice Department has released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Windsor, Britain, February 2, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor rides a horse in Windsor Great Park, near to Royal Lodge, a property on the estate surrounding Windsor Castle, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of Britain's King Charles, resides, after the U.S. Justice Department has released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Windsor, Britain, February 2, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
UKpoliceKing CharlesbrotherAndrew

USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
In new flip, Trump attacks UK on base deal as US mulls Iran attack
WORLD NEWS
7 hours ago
File Photo
China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors from Feb 17
CHINA NEWS
15-02-2026 18:35 HKT
U.S. and European Union flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Europe calls for US reset at security talks
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 17:21 HKT
Photo by EAGLE VISION AGENCY / AFP An ambulance is parked at the Community Health Center in Tumbler Ridge, a small town in British Columbia, on February 11, 2026, a day after a shooting took place, leaving at least nine people dead.
Canada police say 18-year-old carried out mass shooting
WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 09:56 HKT
The Union Jack flag is flown outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
UK govt criticised for dropping 'His Majesty' from communications
WORLD NEWS
11-02-2026 19:07 HKT
Vehicles are parked outside the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, the site of a deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, February 10, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Trent Ernst/Tumbler RidgeLines/via REUTERS
Ten dead after shooter opens fire at Canadian high school
WORLD NEWS
11-02-2026 10:25 HKT
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (AFP)
Starmer says UK govt 'united', presses on amid Epstein fallout
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 22:40 HKT
(X/@RadioGenoa)
Italian job gone wrong as police foil attempted armed robbery 
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 16:56 HKT
A South Korean flag covers a ceremonial guard member prior to the arrival of South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files
South Korea police raid spy agency over drone flights into North
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 15:30 HKT
Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP "Larry", the Downing Street cat waits at the door of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, presently Labour party leader Keir Starmer, in central London on February 9, 2026.
UK PM Starmer refuses to quit as pressure builds over Epstein
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 12:05 HKT
(File photo)
British man charged with damaging 10 self-service kiosks at Hong Kong Airport on Lunar New Year’s Eve
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Central footbridge closes after 19 years, makes way for new development
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
David Varela (left) is accused of the first-degree murder of Lina Guerra (right). WTKP
US Navy reservist suspected of fleeing to HK after killing wife
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
