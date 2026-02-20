logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Social media companies face legal reckoning over mental health harms to children

WORLD NEWS
7 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Lennon Flowers, right, Project Director of The Parents’ Network hugs Lori Schott, mother of Annalee Schott, outside a landmark trial over whether social media platforms deliberately addict and harm children, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Lennon Flowers, right, Project Director of The Parents’ Network hugs Lori Schott, mother of Annalee Schott, outside a landmark trial over whether social media platforms deliberately addict and harm children, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Social mediacompanieslegal reckoningmental healthharmschildren

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Adam Mosseri, the head of Meta Platforms' Instagram, testifies as part of a trial on what plaintiffs call "social media addiction" in children and young adults, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 11, 2026 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Mona Edwards
Instagram chief defends youth mental health decisions at trial
WORLD NEWS
12-02-2026 12:51 HKT
British Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall speaks on stage at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
UK tells parents to quiz their children about toxic online content
WORLD NEWS
10-02-2026 09:20 HKT
Eloy Moliner, 12, enjoys a water game with children from a neighbouring village where he will attend school in Pitarque, Teruel, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spain to ban social media access for children under 16
WORLD NEWS
03-02-2026 21:17 HKT
Chen You-ching mounts a horse with help of a physical therapist during an equine-assisted therapy course at the Therapeutic Riding Centre in Taoyuan in northern Taiwan on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Children with disabilities find joy and support through horse therapy in Taiwan
CHINA NEWS
03-02-2026 16:37 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration
Indian state mulls social media ban for children
WORLD NEWS
29-01-2026 20:54 HKT
MPs attend a parliamentary debate on legislative process for a social media ban on under-15s at the Assemblee Nationale, France's lower house Parliament in Paris on January 26, 2026. Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP
Will the EU ban social media for children in 2026?
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 15:57 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration//File Photo
Indian tourist state of Goa weighs social media ban for children
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 19:18 HKT
British Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall gestures as she speaks on stage at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
UK mulls Australia-style ban on social media for children
WORLD NEWS
20-01-2026 09:09 HKT
A flame burning natural gas is seen at an heavy-crude treatment plant operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, in the oil rich Orinoco belt, near Cabrutica at the state of Anzoategui April 16, 2015. Picture taken on April 16, 2015. REUTERS
Trump administration sets meetings with oil companies over Venezuela, source says
MARKET
06-01-2026 14:49 HKT
CU Medicine to launch gut microbiome testing for autism risk, free tests for 200 children
HONG KONG NEWS
17-12-2025 16:20 HKT
Identical numbers on two computer-generated Mark Six tickets show up ahead of record $200m Snowball draw
HONG KONG NEWS
19-02-2026 20:30 HKT
(File Photo)
Insurance payout for Wang Fuk Court fire not $1m per flat, clarifies industry body
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
logo
(Video) Sneaker thief targets Leung King Estate gathering, steals over $5,000 worth of shoes
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.