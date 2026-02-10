logo
UK tells parents to quiz their children about toxic online content

British Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall speaks on stage at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
British Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall speaks on stage at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
UKparentsquizchildrentoxiconline content

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP "Larry", the Downing Street cat waits at the door of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, presently Labour party leader Keir Starmer, in central London on February 9, 2026.
UK PM Starmer refuses to quit as pressure builds over Epstein
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Photo by DARREN STAPLES / AFP This photo taken on February 2, 2026 shows a greater Bermuda snail, which is part of a breeding programme, in a tank at Chester Zoo in Chester, north-west England.
UK zoo says tiny snail 'back from brink' of extinction
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 18:42 HKT
Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP. Police officers exit the residence of Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, in central London on February 6, 2025.
UK police search properties in Mandelson probe
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 11:10 HKT
Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP The scandal surrounding disgraced former prince Andrew has thrust the British royal family and its opaque finances into the spotlight, with a parliamentary probe due in the coming months. It marks a significant shift towards greater scrutiny and transparency of royal matters after decades of deference to the centuries-old monarchy.
UK royal finances in spotlight after Andrew's downfall
WORLD NEWS
06-02-2026 15:05 HKT
French food group Danone logo is seen at the company headquarters in Paris, France, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
UK says infant formula contamination could have affected 36 babies
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 18:21 HKT
Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP This photo taken on January 14, 2026 shows consultant gastroenterologist Kevin Monahan looking through samples in a storeroom at St Mark’s hospital at Northwick Park in Harrow, west London.
Doctors hope UK archive can solve under-50s bowel cancer mystery
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 15:30 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump International Golf Links, in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain, July 28, 2025. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS
UK, US agree Chagos air base is of strategic importance after Trump criticism of deal
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 12:40 HKT
Peter Mandelson, who was at the time British Ambassador to the United States, walks on the day British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held an emergency Cobra meeting, in London, Britain, June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo
UK police launch investigation into Mandelson over Epstein leaks
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 09:49 HKT
Eloy Moliner, 12, enjoys a water game with children from a neighbouring village where he will attend school in Pitarque, Teruel, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spain to ban social media access for children under 16
WORLD NEWS
03-02-2026 21:17 HKT
Chen You-ching mounts a horse with help of a physical therapist during an equine-assisted therapy course at the Therapeutic Riding Centre in Taoyuan in northern Taiwan on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Children with disabilities find joy and support through horse therapy in Taiwan
CHINA NEWS
03-02-2026 16:37 HKT
Countdown to CNY: New Year prospects for people born in the Year of the Snake
ARTS & CULTURE
09-02-2026 07:19 HKT
First photos of Epstein after jail suicide released, autopsy details revealed
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 04:36 HKT
Britain opens doors to thousands more Hongkongers under expanded BNO route
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
