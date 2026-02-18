logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Vance says no 'conflict' with possible White House rival Rubio

WORLD NEWS
6 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a meeting with oil industry executives, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a meeting with oil industry executives, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
VanceconflictWhite HouserivalRubio

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (3rd L) and Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (2nd R) attend a bilateral meeting between Switzerland and Iran during a second round of US-Iranian talks with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear programme, in Geneva on February 17, 2026. (Photo by CYRIL ZINGARO / POOL / AFP)
Iran upbeat after US talks but Vance says 'red lines' not met
WORLD NEWS
8 hours ago
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a joint news conference with Slovakia's Prime Minister in Bratislava, Slovakia, on February 15, 2026. (AFP)
US 'not disputing' European report on Navalny poisoning: Rubio
WORLD NEWS
15-02-2026 21:48 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Rubio tells Munich security forum that US and Europe belong together
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 17:32 HKT
Palestinians put out a fire at the site of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo
What is the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict?
WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 17:01 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends U.S. Vice President JD Vance bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during Vance's visit to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
Rubio heads to Munich to heap pressure on Europeans
WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 10:16 HKT
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two upon departure for Azerbaijan, at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia, February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
US Vice President Vance's office deletes post referring to 'Armenian genocide'
WORLD NEWS
11-02-2026 11:38 HKT
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Opening Ceremony - San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy - February 06, 2026. U.S. Vice president JD Vance and Second lady Usha Vance during the opening ceremony Pool via REUTERS/Andreas Rentz
Vance booed at Winter Olympics opening ceremony
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 14:31 HKT
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during the annual "March for Life" in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 23, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz
South Korea PM, Vance discuss Coupang dispute and North Korea envoy, media report
WORLD NEWS
24-01-2026 13:38 HKT
U.S.President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, in Michigan, U.S., January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Air Force One returns to Washington area due to minor electrical issue, White House says
WORLD NEWS
21-01-2026 12:09 HKT
Palestinians move past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, in Gaza City, January 16, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
US names Rubio, Tony Blair, Kushner to Gaza board under Trump's plan
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 11:29 HKT
Andy Lau (left) and Carol Chu (right)
Social media post sheds light on Andy Lau’s private life and wife’s warmth
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
15-02-2026 22:40 HKT
Burglars strike Fanling flat on Lunar New Year's Eve, steal $290,000 in cash and jewellery
HONG KONG NEWS
17-02-2026 04:59 HKT
Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 2 to fully open on May 27, boosting capacity for peak travel
HONG KONG NEWS
17-02-2026 14:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.