logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Trump says he will be involved indirectly in Iran talks

WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a meeting with oil industry executives, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a meeting with oil industry executives, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
TrumpIrantalks

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Netanyahu says US deal with Iran must dismantle nuclear infrastructure
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 06:28 HKT
Photo: AP
Board of Peace members have pledged more than $5 billion for Gaza, Trump says
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 05:07 HKT
In this image from video made by an individual not employed by The Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, people block an intersection during a protest in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2026. (UGC via AP, File)
Iranian security use dragnet spanning the entire country to arrest protesters
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 15:55 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump threatens to order election reforms, bypassing Congress
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 15:10 HKT
The construction of U.S.President Donald Trump's White House ballroom continues in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Washington panel set to consider Trump's ballroom project in March
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 13:53 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025. Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via REUTERS
Separate talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia set for Tuesday in Geneva, source says
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 12:47 HKT
A satellite image shows the USS Gerald R. Ford off the coast of St Thomas Island, U.S. Virgin Islands, January 24, 2026. 2026 PLANET LABS PBC/Handout via REUTERS
Trump says Iran regime change could be 'best thing' as second carrier heads to Middle East
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 11:40 HKT
Photo by - / AFP A man waves a giant Iranian flag during a rally marking the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution in Tehran on February 11, 2026.
Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests
WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 17:50 HKT
The world's largest aircraft carrier, the U.S. Navy nuclear-powered Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) arrives in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, December 1, 2025. Seaman Abigail Reyes/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Second US aircraft carrier to head to Middle East amid Iran tensions, US media reports
WORLD NEWS
13-02-2026 16:55 HKT
Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on metal and aluminum goods, FT reports
MARKET
13-02-2026 13:39 HKT
Andy Lau (left) and Carol Chu (right)
Social media post sheds light on Andy Lau’s private life and wife’s warmth
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
15-02-2026 22:40 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
The DJI logo is displayed on the opening day of the Innovation For All (IFA), a technology and industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
TECH & STARTUP
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.