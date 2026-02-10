logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Medical misinformation more likely to fool AI if source appears legitimate, study shows

WORLD NEWS
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Medical misinformationfoolAIsourceappears legitimate

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS
Alphabet's debt raise fuels forecasts for record year in corporate bond sales
TECH & STARTUP
2 hours ago
Wistron Chairman Simon Lin speaks to the media before Wistron's year-end party in Taipei, Taiwan January 17, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
AI is not a bubble, senior executive at Nvidia supplier Wistron says
WORLD NEWS
06-02-2026 20:15 HKT
Jeffrey Epstein. via U.S. Justice Department - Reuters
AI tools fabricate Epstein images 'in seconds,' study says
WORLD NEWS
06-02-2026 17:46 HKT
Filipino journalist and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, one of 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners, poses for a portrait in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Filipina Nobel laureate, Canadian tech pioneer named to UN's AI panel
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 15:58 HKT
Tourists photograph pieces of an iceberg that drifted south on the Labrador Sea from Greenland in Saint Lunaire-Griquet, Newfoundland, Canada, May 27. REUTERS/Greg Locke
AI to track icebergs adrift at sea in boon for science
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 14:53 HKT
Twenty projects funded under $3bn AI subsidy scheme, Sun Dong says
HONG KONG NEWS
05-02-2026 13:55 HKT
From left: Falcon Chan, Michael Cheng, Winnie Shek. Photo provided by Deloitte.
Deloitte forecasts Hong Kong retail sales to grow 8 pc to HK$410 billion in 2026
MARKET
04-02-2026 17:58 HKT
Timothy Fung
JP Morgan Private Bank sees 5 to 8 pc market dip as buying opportunity for Chinese stocks
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
04-02-2026 17:55 HKT
REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Whack-a-mole: US academic fights to purge his AI deepfakes
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 16:11 HKT
A protester holds a US flag high on a road near the entrance to the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 30, 2026. Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP
AI, manipulated images falsely link some US politicians with Epstein
WORLD NEWS
04-02-2026 13:48 HKT
Countdown to CNY: New Year prospects for people born in the Year of the Snake
ARTS & CULTURE
09-02-2026 07:19 HKT
First photos of Epstein after jail suicide released, autopsy details revealed
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 04:36 HKT
Britain opens doors to thousands more Hongkongers under expanded BNO route
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.