logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Italy sets security plan for Milano Cortina 2026, says US ICE staff not on the ground

WORLD NEWS
18 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: AP
Photo: AP
Winter OlympicsItalyImmigration and Customs Enforcement

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Roberto Bolle plays the role of Caravaggio.
Light and shadow
ARTS & CULTURE
15-01-2026 08:00 HKT
Those arrested include Mohammad Hannoun, President of the Palestinian Association in Italy. REUTERS
Italy arrests nine over alleged Hamas funding through charities
WORLD NEWS
29-12-2025 01:17 HKT
Risotto con ossobuco is ready to be served at Cantina della Vetra restaurant as Italian cuisine awaits a crucial UNESCO decision that could recognise it as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in Milan, Italy, December 6, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Beyond pizza and pasta: Italy's culinary heritage awaits UNESCO nod
WORLD NEWS
09-12-2025 20:36 HKT
This photo taken on Dec 4, 2025 shows a lantern holding the flame of 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games at Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy. (PHOTO / XINHUA)
Flame for the Winter Games to be lit at Italy's presidential palace
WORLD NEWS
05-12-2025 20:50 HKT
The logo of Italian fashion company Giorgio Armani is seen at a shop in Zurich, Switzerland July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
Italy's luxury brands shaken by sweatshop probes
WORLD NEWS
03-12-2025 17:36 HKT
How HK’s ‘sweet spot’ is fueling global business growth
HONG KONG NEWS
01-12-2025 08:30 HKT
Actress Mary Mina playing the role of high priestess performs during the final rehearsal ahead of the flame lighting for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, at the archaeological museum of Olympia, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Praying for the sun: What to know about the flame-lighting ceremony for the Winter Olympics
WORLD NEWS
26-11-2025 20:08 HKT
From left: Roy Lim and Terry Wong.
HKSTP startups head for Italy to boost Europe-Asia tech collaboration
TECH & STARTUP
24-11-2025 09:18 HKT
China’s Premier Li Qiang arrives for the second day of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on November 23, 2025. (Reuters)
China's Li urges fair investor treatment in Italy
CHINA NEWS
23-11-2025 18:03 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Norway book World Cup spot and force Italy into playoffs
FOOTBALL
17-11-2025 08:22 HKT
Donnie Yen receives honorary doctorate degree
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 22:31 HKT
Workers climb scaffolding at Pok Fu Lam estate to demand four months of unpaid wages
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
‘Another unique place gone’: Vendors and shoppers bid farewell to beloved Kam Sheung Road Flea Market
ARTS & CULTURE
27-01-2026 14:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.