Gu's exchange with AFP at Winter Olympics goes viral

Read More
Gu reaches Olympic halfpipe final after horror crash mars qualifiers
20-02-2026 11:06 HKT
Olympics-Freestyle-Canada's Oldham pips Gu to take gold in women's big air
17-02-2026 11:50 HKT
US athletes using Winter Olympics to express Trump criticism
10-02-2026 10:58 HKT
Vance booed at Winter Olympics opening ceremony
07-02-2026 14:31 HKT
Freeski star Gu says injuries hit confidence as she targets Olympic treble
07-02-2026 13:19 HKT
Flame arrives in Milan for Winter Olympics ceremony
06-02-2026 10:42 HKT
Winter Olympics to showcase Italian venues and global tensions
03-02-2026 14:23 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT