logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Japan stops Chubu Electric's nuclear review due to flawed seismic data

WORLD NEWS
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Chubu Electric Power's Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. (Reuters)
Chubu Electric Power's Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. (Reuters)
Chubunuclearseismic data

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Radioactive water leak reported at decommissioned nuclear reactor in central Japan
WORLD NEWS
23-12-2025 22:32 HKT
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing, China, Mar 20, 2024. (File photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)
China implies US hypocrisy over nuclear disarmament
CHINA NEWS
23-12-2025 19:38 HKT
U.S. Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) alongside Senate Democrats speaks during a press conference addressing a new policy that demands recipients of foreign military aid to follow international humanitarian law at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Democratic senator urges Trump not to resume nuclear weapons tests
WORLD NEWS
26-11-2025 11:33 HKT
REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Fire, fury and the 'n-word': Trump's nuclear obsession
WORLD NEWS
31-10-2025 14:50 HKT
The White House is seen in Washington, DC, on October 30, 2025. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP)
Trump stirs tensions with surprise nuclear test order
WORLD NEWS
31-10-2025 13:05 HKT
Women talk in front of the banners showing portraits of the late chief of the general staff of Iran’s armed forces, Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, right, and the late commander of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami, who were killed in Israeli strike in June, during a commemoration marking the first death anniversary of Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, who were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iran faces 'a permanent state of crisis' as time wanes and sanction pressure grows
WORLD NEWS
23-10-2025 20:52 HKT
US President Donald Trump walks to the White House upon arriving in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2025. Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP
Iran says Trump's call for peace 'at odds' with US actions
WORLD NEWS
14-10-2025 15:00 HKT
Iranian parliament members attend a parliament meeting in Tehran, Iran, September 28, 2025. (AFP)
UN arms embargo, other sanctions reimposed on Iran over nuclear program
WORLD NEWS
28-09-2025 21:40 HKT
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote against a resolution by Russia and China to delay by six months the reimposition of sanctions on Iran during the 80th U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Iran sanctions look set to return even as nuclear inspections resume
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 13:40 HKT
Thames Valley Police officers from their Specialist Search Unit carry out security searches in Windsor ahead of the state visit by US President Donald Trump next week. Picture date: Friday September 12, 2025. (Reuters)
UK and US to announce tech, energy deals during Trump visit
WORLD NEWS
15-09-2025 22:11 HKT
From Eric Tsang’s daughter-in-law to Best Supporting Actress: Venus Wong wins for ‘The Queen of News 2’
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
05-01-2026 16:37 HKT
A flame burning natural gas is seen at an heavy-crude treatment plant operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, in the oil rich Orinoco belt, near Cabrutica at the state of Anzoategui April 16, 2015. Picture taken on April 16, 2015. REUTERS
China's oil investments in Venezuela
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
05-01-2026 21:30 HKT
logo
Maduro's public dancing provoked Trump to seal his fate: US media
WORLD NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.