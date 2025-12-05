logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Abortion in Afghanistan: 'My mother crushed my stomach with a stone'

WORLD NEWS
19 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP In this photograph taken on August 3, 2025, a general view shows residential houses on a hillside in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.
Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP In this photograph taken on August 3, 2025, a general view shows residential houses on a hillside in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.
AbortionwomenAfghanistanmothercrushedstomachstone'

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks during a news conference in Kabul Afghanistan September 14, 2021. Picture taken September 14, 2021.REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan Taliban vow border cooperation after Tajikistan says attacks killed five Chinese
CHINA NEWS
02-12-2025 16:54 HKT
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum attends a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
Groping of Mexico's president puts violence against women in spotlight
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 18:16 HKT
An Afghan Taliban fighter sit next to an anti-aircraft gun near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Spin Boldak, Kandahar Province, following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces in Afghanistan, October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to restart peace talks in Istanbul, sources say
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 21:14 HKT
Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (C, front row) poses during a photo session with members of her cabinet at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on October 21, 2025. (Photo by Jia Haocheng / POOL / AFP)
'Get married': The reality of Japanese politics for women
WORLD NEWS
22-10-2025 21:15 HKT
Japan's newly appointed Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on October 21, 2025. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Not so Nordic: Just two women in new Japan PM's cabinet
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 18:05 HKT
On 16 October 2025, a press conference was held to announce research findings.
Almost two-thirds of women "rather not be a woman" due to distress caused by menstruation
HEALTH & WELLNESS
16-10-2025 21:09 HKT
A line of cargo trucks bound for Pakistan is stranded on the Afghan side of the Torkham border crossing, which remained closed after clashes, in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Wahidullah Kakar)
Pakistan reports a new clash with Afghan forces along border
WORLD NEWS
15-10-2025 09:24 HKT
China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a opening ceremony of the Global Women’s Summit 2025 at China National Convention Center on October 13, 2025 in Beijing. (Reuters)
China's Xi calls for greater inclusion of women in governance
CHINA NEWS
13-10-2025 13:19 HKT
A wall tablet dedicated to Charles Thomas Longley, who was the Archbishop of Canterbury between 1862-1868, is displayed at Canterbury cathedral in Canterbury, Britain, September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Muvija M
UK set to name new Archbishop, with women on contender lists in historic first
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 13:45 HKT
A man tries to use Google on his smartphone amid total telecom shutdown across the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 30, 2025. REUTERS/Sayed Hassi
What restrictions have the Taliban imposed in Afghanistan this year?
WORLD NEWS
30-09-2025 20:01 HKT
X@Aviationa2z
Missing Air India Boeing 737 found after 13 years at Kolkata airport
WORLD NEWS
05-12-2025 04:50 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT
Chai Wan and North Point renovation projects linked to false documentation spark residents’ anxiety and criticism
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 23:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.