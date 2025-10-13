logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

China's Xi calls for greater inclusion of women in governance

CHINA NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a opening ceremony of the Global Women’s Summit 2025 at China National Convention Center on October 13, 2025 in Beijing. (Reuters)
China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a opening ceremony of the Global Women’s Summit 2025 at China National Convention Center on October 13, 2025 in Beijing. (Reuters)
womengovernanceXi JinpingGlobal leaders meeting on womenUN

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
US threatens visa restrictions, sanctions against UN members that back IMO emissions plan
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 13:22 HKT
Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez speaks during a National Council for Sovereignty and Peace event at the Hotel Eurobuilding in Caracas on October 8, 2025. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
Venezuela ask for UN Security Council meet over US 'threats'
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 15:33 HKT
A wall tablet dedicated to Charles Thomas Longley, who was the Archbishop of Canterbury between 1862-1868, is displayed at Canterbury cathedral in Canterbury, Britain, September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Muvija M
UK set to name new Archbishop, with women on contender lists in historic first
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 13:45 HKT
Photo: AP
Trump says China's Xi using soy as negotiation tactic ahead of talks
WORLD NEWS
02-10-2025 06:24 HKT
A worker gestures as he cleans a street on September 25, 2025 in the Delmas 30 neighborhood, which was attacked by gangs in late 2024 and early 2025, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Violence-ravaged Haiti is a nation "at war," its leader Laurent Saint-Cyr warned at the United Nations on Thursday, as he appealed for help from the international community to defeat gangs that have overrun the Caribbean country. (Photo by Clarens SIFFROY / AFP)
UN Security Council OKs new military force to fight Haiti 'terrorist' gangs
WORLD NEWS
01-10-2025 11:43 HKT
(AP Illustration / Peter Hamlin) Credit: AP/AP Illustration / Peter Hamlin
Women in Gaza say they were promised food, money or work in exchange for sexual interactions
WORLD NEWS
30-09-2025 15:26 HKT
Moroccan-born Yasmina Tellal, a 42-year-old Moroccan woman, consults press clippings in south-western France on August 15, 2025. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP)
'Shut your mouth': Low-paid women still waiting for their #MeToo
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 15:14 HKT
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip on September 24, 2025, as Israel presses its air and ground offensive to capture Gaza City. Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed dozens of people across the Palestinian territory on September 24, as the military pressed its assault on Gaza City that has displaced hundreds of thousands. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
Palestinian leader to address UN as peace push gathers steam
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 14:00 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
Australia's social media ban for teens draws praise at UN
WORLD NEWS
25-09-2025 12:37 HKT
China plans 7-10% greenhouse gas reduction by 2035, Xi tells UN
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 06:16 HKT
Relief at last? Cooler weather forecast for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Benz Hui opens doors to 4,000-sq-ft home, cooks with daughter for friends
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
10-10-2025 13:20 HKT
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.