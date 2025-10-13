China's Xi calls for greater inclusion of women in governance

Read More
Venezuela ask for UN Security Council meet over US 'threats'
10-10-2025 15:33 HKT
Trump says China's Xi using soy as negotiation tactic ahead of talks
02-10-2025 06:24 HKT
'Shut your mouth': Low-paid women still waiting for their #MeToo
25-09-2025 15:14 HKT
Palestinian leader to address UN as peace push gathers steam
25-09-2025 14:00 HKT
Australia's social media ban for teens draws praise at UN
25-09-2025 12:37 HKT
China plans 7-10% greenhouse gas reduction by 2035, Xi tells UN
25-09-2025 06:16 HKT