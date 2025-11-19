logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Boeing stages partial comeback with flydubai jet order

WORLD NEWS
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A staff member stands near a "flydubai" display at the Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo
A staff member stands near a "flydubai" display at the Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo
Boeingcomebackflydubaijet order

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
People hold a banner with pictures of victims of crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 Boeing 737 MAX 8 during Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing about Boeing’s commitment to address safety concerns in the wake of a January 2024 mid-air emergency involving a new 737 MAX, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo
Boeing ordered to pay more than $28 million to 737 MAX crash victim's family
WORLD NEWS
13-11-2025 14:04 HKT
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang poses after a public hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for the appeal filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against him and the Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA), at the Conference Centre of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace, in Montreux, Switzerland November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Swimming-China's Sun has no plans of slowing down after comeback from doping ban
CHINA NEWS
12-11-2025 19:21 HKT
The logo of Boeing is seen at the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 20, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool/File Photo
US judge approves Trump administration's decision to drop Boeing criminal case
WORLD NEWS
07-11-2025 09:54 HKT
People hold a banner with pictures of victims of crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 Boeing 737 MAX 8 during Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing about Boeing’s commitment to address safety concerns in the wake of a January 2024 mid-air emergency involving a new 737 MAX, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Boeing settles with families of three 737 MAX crash victims
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 11:56 HKT
Photo by MICHAEL TEWELDE / AFP People stand near collected debris at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines near Bishoftu, a town some 60 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 11, 2019.
Jury selected in US trial against Boeing over 737 MAX crash
WORLD NEWS
05-11-2025 15:23 HKT
The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
US permits Boeing to boost production on 737 MAX
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 12:07 HKT
The logo of Boeing company is displayed at the Australian International Airshow in Avalon, Australia March 26, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Trump threatens China with export controls on Boeing parts
CHINA NEWS
11-10-2025 13:31 HKT
Boeing logo is seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. REUTERS
Boeing in talks to sell up to 500 jets to China, Bloomberg News reports
MARKET
21-08-2025 21:10 HKT
Boeing logo and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. (Reuters)
Over 3,000 Boeing fighter jet workers go on strike after rejecting contract offer
WORLD NEWS
04-08-2025 15:48 HKT
Boeing logo is seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. REUTERS
China's civil aviation regulator head meets Boeing executive
MARKET
28-07-2025 19:33 HKT
File photo
Warmer winter for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
HK fall to Singapore in Asian Cup qualifier, coach says no apology needed for effort
FOOTBALL
16 hours ago
HK's hard-fought effort falls short as Singapore stages dramatic comeback in Asian Cup qualifier
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.