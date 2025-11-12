logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Russian crypto couple kidnapped and killed in Dubai after failing to pay ransom

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
cryptocurrencykidnappingDubai

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Chinese woman jailed over UK's largest cryptocurrency money laundering case involving £5.5 billion
WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
HKEX has questioned at least five companies planning to pivot their core operations toward a digital asset treasury strategy. SING TAO
HKEX cracks down on digital asset treasury companies: report
MARKET
22-10-2025 19:38 HKT
South Korea's National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac (C, top) speaks during a press conference at the Presidential Office in Seoul on October 15, 2025. About 1,000 South Koreans are believed to be working in online scam operations in Cambodia, National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac said. Photo by - / YONHAP / AFP
Seoul says 1,000 S. Koreans working in Cambodian scam centres
WORLD NEWS
15-10-2025 16:14 HKT
Reuters
Bitcoin hits all-time high above US$125,000
MARKET
05-10-2025 16:22 HKT
The government will use stablecoins as a payment tool and another form of legal tender, said Christopher Hui. SING TAO
Stablecoins not for speculation, says financial secretary
MARKET
24-08-2025 16:44 HKT
Reuters
Asia's wealthy investors seek more crypto in portfolios
MARKET
21-08-2025 15:33 HKT
A cryptocurrency exchange store in Hong Kong after Bitcoin soared above US$100,000 in December 2024. Photo by REUTERS
More HK investors under 40 holding digital assets
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
31-07-2025 16:33 HKT
Representations of cryptocurrency bitcoin are seen in this illustration picture created in Paris, France, March 9, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration/File Photo
JPMorgan considers offering loans backed by clients' cryptocurrency holdings, FT reports
MARKET
22-07-2025 14:59 HKT
The U.S. Capitol stands behind a U.S. flag on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 29, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/ File Photo
House sends bill regulating stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency, to Trump
WORLD NEWS
18-07-2025 17:23 HKT
Reuters
Bitcoin tops US$120,000 for the first time
MARKET
14-07-2025 14:50 HKT
Brothers found dead in suspected suicide; elder starved, younger overdosed
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
source: Facebook
MTR accused of commercializing Ho Man Tin signage after dropping public estate names
HONG KONG NEWS
10-11-2025 16:36 HKT
Left to right: Ivan Osipov from Russia, Andrea Fontanesi from Italy, Parker Chan from HK, Victor Michel from Germany at Ardingly College in the UK crowned winners in Imperial College London’s Entrepreneurs Innovation Challenge.
Exclusive: HK youth's poverty solution triumphs at London Imperial College Innovation Challenge
HONG KONG NEWS
10-11-2025 11:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.