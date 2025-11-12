Russian crypto couple kidnapped and killed in Dubai after failing to pay ransom

Read More
HKEX cracks down on digital asset treasury companies: report
22-10-2025 19:38 HKT
Seoul says 1,000 S. Koreans working in Cambodian scam centres
15-10-2025 16:14 HKT
Bitcoin hits all-time high above US$125,000
05-10-2025 16:22 HKT
Stablecoins not for speculation, says financial secretary
24-08-2025 16:44 HKT
Asia's wealthy investors seek more crypto in portfolios
21-08-2025 15:33 HKT
More HK investors under 40 holding digital assets
31-07-2025 16:33 HKT
Bitcoin tops US$120,000 for the first time
14-07-2025 14:50 HKT