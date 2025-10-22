logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

HKEX cracks down on digital asset treasury companies: report

MARKET
18 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
HKEX has questioned at least five companies planning to pivot their core operations toward a digital asset treasury strategy. SING TAO
HKEX has questioned at least five companies planning to pivot their core operations toward a digital asset treasury strategy. SING TAO
cryptocurrencyHKEXdigital assets

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
SING TAO
Three-quarters of high-end investors show interests in digital investments: StanChart survey
MARKET
3 hours ago
Reuters
Bitcoin hits all-time high above US$125,000
MARKET
05-10-2025 16:22 HKT
HKEX signs MOU with carbon exchanges in GBA to advance ecosystem
ESG & CLIMATE
23-09-2025 18:40 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) is seen at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
HKEX launches one-year LPR swaps with $7 billion debut trades
MARKET
22-09-2025 19:20 HKT
Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui. Photo by SING TAO
Christopher Hui welcomes LME's approval of three additional approved warehouses
MARKET
22-09-2025 18:47 HKT
The cross-border property purchase channel was not mentioned in John Lee's latest policy address. SING TAO
Cross-border property connect still under consideration
HK PROPERTIES
17-09-2025 15:34 HKT
Christopher Hui. SING TAO
Regulators to set timelines for sustainability disclosure standards adoption
MARKET
10-09-2025 17:44 HKT
The headquarters of lidar sensor maker Hesai in Shanghai in November 2024. Photo by REUTERS
Lidar authority Hesai 65 times oversubscribed ahead of Hong Kong IPO
MARKET
10-09-2025 16:56 HKT
More foreign investors are turning to Hong Kong to invest in Chinese assets, says Bonnie Chan. SING TAO
Hong Kong IPO market seen indispensable, continually drawing global interest - HKEX chief
MARKET
08-09-2025 21:45 HKT
HKEX to enhance margin collateral arrangements
MARKET
01-09-2025 18:08 HKT
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT
Air traffic recording sheds light on final moments before cargo plane veered into sea
HONG KONG NEWS
21-10-2025 16:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.