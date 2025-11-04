logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Vietnam flood death toll hits 40 as Typhoon Kalmaegi looms

WORLD NEWS
50 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A man removes debris from a flooded area in Hoi An, following deadly floods in central Vietnam, October 31, 2025. REUTERS/Thinh Nguyen
A man removes debris from a flooded area in Hoi An, following deadly floods in central Vietnam, October 31, 2025. REUTERS/Thinh Nguyen
Vietnamflooddeath tolltyphoonTyphoon Kalmaegi

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A damaged house stands in ruin after Typhoon Kalmaegi barreled through the central Philippines on Tuersday, in Silago, Southern Leyte, Philippines, November 4, 2025. MDRRMO Silago/Handout via REUTERS
Typhoon Kalmaegi kills one in Philippines, heads to Vietnam
WORLD NEWS
8 hours ago
This aerial picture shows floodwaters inundating streets and buildings following heavy rains in Hoi An on October 30, 2025. (AFP)
Vietnam flood death toll rises to 35: disaster agency
WORLD NEWS
02-11-2025 17:24 HKT
A person rides a vehicle past debris following floods in central Vietnam that have killed several people, in Hoi An, Vietnam on Nov 1, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Thinh Nguyen)
Vietnam's ancient town Hoi An works to restore tourism after devastating floods
WORLD NEWS
01-11-2025 18:26 HKT
Black River, Jamaica. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Hurricane Melissa's death toll climbs to 44, storm churns north
WORLD NEWS
31-10-2025 09:16 HKT
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hands with Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam, at Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jack Taylor
UK and Vietnam reach deal on curbing illegal migration
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 11:44 HKT
HK may face November surprise with a potential tropical cyclone next week
HONG KONG NEWS
29-10-2025 13:56 HKT
Photo by STR / AFP. An aerial view shows floodwaters inundating the Imperial City in Hue on October 28, 2025.
Thousands evacuated in Vietnam after record rain triggers floods
WORLD NEWS
28-10-2025 20:19 HKT
A logo of Honda is seen inside a car dealer in Nijmegen, Netherlands February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Japan warns Vietnam of job losses as Hanoi motorbike ban hits Honda
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 13:44 HKT
T3 signal to remain in force until 6pm on Tue: Observatory
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 17:24 HKT
T3 signal to be hoisted on Mon evening as Fengshen approaches
HONG KONG NEWS
19-10-2025 12:30 HKT
TV Screen Capture
TV show exposes suspected smuggled sashimi supply chain to HK sushi restaurants
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
logo
(Video) Lovers’ lounge fight spills onto tarmac, delays HK Express flight
HONG KONG NEWS
03-11-2025 16:39 HKT
‘Hong Kong is incredibly attractive’: Fencer Vivian Kong seeks to champion tourism in LegCo
HONG KONG NEWS
03-11-2025 16:55 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.