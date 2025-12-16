logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Vietnam's Vingroup to withdraw bid for $67-bln North-South high-speed railway

WORLD NEWS
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Vingrouphigh-speed railwayVietnam

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A view shows the city of Hanoi amid air pollution, Vietnam, December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Thinh Nguyen
Foreign arrivals to Vietnam hit record high despite pollution, floods
WORLD NEWS
16-12-2025 18:04 HKT
This photo taken on December 11, 2025, shows women sorting through plastic waste at a landfill on the outskirts of Hanoi. Photo by NHAC NGUYEN / AFP
'Waiting to die': the dirty business of recycling in Vietnam
WORLD NEWS
16-12-2025 14:26 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A Vietnamese flag flutters on the day Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum during his visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Pool/File Photo
Vietnam set to make it harder for media to protect sources, to expand state secrets
WORLD NEWS
10-12-2025 16:49 HKT
Shipping containers are loaded to a ship at a port in Hai Phong city, Vietnam July 12, 2018. REUTERS
How China Inc is marching into Vietnam amid US tariffs
CHINA NEWS
10-12-2025 11:06 HKT
A sign of Huawei is displayed at the company's booth at the expo of the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town of Tongxiang city, Zhejiang province, China November 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Huawei, ZTE seal 5G deals in Vietnam after US tariffs, as ties with China warm
MARKET
28-11-2025 10:00 HKT
People wade through a flooded street, as a motorist looks on, in Hoi An, following deadly floods in central Vietnam, October 31, 2025. REUTERS/Thinh Nguyen
Vietnam flooding death toll rises to 55
WORLD NEWS
22-11-2025 17:08 HKT
A man walks past an uprooted tree in Dak Lak, Vietnam, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 after Typhoon Kalmaegi lashed the country with fierce winds and torrential rains. (Tuong Quan/VNA via AP)
Typhoon Kalmaegi kills 5 people in Vietnam as the Philippines prepares for a new storm
WORLD NEWS
07-11-2025 19:45 HKT
Waves approach as Typhoon Kalmaegi approches in Da Nang city, Vietnam, November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Thinh Nguyen
Typhoon Kalmaegi brings rain and destruction to Vietnam as death toll nears 200 in Philippines
WORLD NEWS
07-11-2025 11:06 HKT
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP A resident stands beside damaged furniture as he cleans his home in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Liloan in the province of Cebu on November 6, 2025.
Philippine death toll tops 140 as typhoon heads towards Vietnam
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 09:28 HKT
A man removes debris from a flooded area in Hoi An, following deadly floods in central Vietnam, October 31, 2025. REUTERS/Thinh Nguyen
Vietnam flood death toll hits 40 as Typhoon Kalmaegi looms
WORLD NEWS
04-11-2025 19:53 HKT
MTR announces ban on electric mobility devices starting Jan 1
HONG KONG NEWS
23-12-2025 20:07 HKT
Giant Christmas tree, 3D show draw crowds to Central on Christmas Eve
HONG KONG NEWS
25-12-2025 01:35 HKT
BMW driver leads police on 11-kilometer chase at over 170 kph before crash
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.