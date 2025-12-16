Vietnam's Vingroup to withdraw bid for $67-bln North-South high-speed railway

Read More
Foreign arrivals to Vietnam hit record high despite pollution, floods
16-12-2025 18:04 HKT
'Waiting to die': the dirty business of recycling in Vietnam
16-12-2025 14:26 HKT
How China Inc is marching into Vietnam amid US tariffs
10-12-2025 11:06 HKT
Vietnam flooding death toll rises to 55
22-11-2025 17:08 HKT
Philippine death toll tops 140 as typhoon heads towards Vietnam
06-11-2025 09:28 HKT
Vietnam flood death toll hits 40 as Typhoon Kalmaegi looms
04-11-2025 19:53 HKT
MTR announces ban on electric mobility devices starting Jan 1
23-12-2025 20:07 HKT