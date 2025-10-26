Trump says increasing tariffs on Canada by 10 percent

Read More
Canadians pull tariff ad after furious Trump scraps trade talks
25-10-2025 12:06 HKT
Trump sending US carrier to Latin America as war fears rise
25-10-2025 11:59 HKT
What to expect from Southeast Asian leaders' summit as Trump attends
24-10-2025 15:59 HKT
Trump completes demolition of White House East Wing: satellite images
24-10-2025 13:22 HKT
Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated
24-10-2025 10:39 HKT
Mainland tourist accuses MTR staff of pocketing Octopus refund
23-10-2025 19:00 HKT
HK cargo plane crash crew test negative for alcohol and drugs
25-10-2025 11:19 HKT