logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Stolen Louvre jewels uninsured: French Ministry of Culture

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Visitors walk below the glass Pyramid at the Louvre Museum on the day it reopened to the public for the first time since last Sunday's heist, while the Galerie d'Apollon where eight pieces of Napoleon and the Empress's jewelry collection displayed in the gallery were stolen by thieves, remains closed, in Paris, France, October 22, 2025. (Reuters)
Visitors walk below the glass Pyramid at the Louvre Museum on the day it reopened to the public for the first time since last Sunday's heist, while the Galerie d'Apollon where eight pieces of Napoleon and the Empress's jewelry collection displayed in the gallery were stolen by thieves, remains closed, in Paris, France, October 22, 2025. (Reuters)
LouvreuninsuredFrancejewels

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP. French police officers patrol in front of the Louvre Museum after it was robbed, with the Louvre Pyramid designed by Ieoh Ming Pei in the background, in Paris on October 19, 2025.
Louvre denies tapping Israeli firm in theft probe
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 11:05 HKT
Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP. French police officers stand in front of the Louvre Museum after a robbery, in Paris on October 19, 2025.
France intensifies hunt for Louvre raiders
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 10:02 HKT
People queue in the Louvre pyramid courtyard moments before the announcement the museum will remain closed for a second day running after thieves stole crown jewels from the museum in Paris a day earlier, in Paris on October 20, 2025. (AFP)
Tourists upset as Louvre stays shut after jewel heist
WORLD NEWS
20-10-2025 20:47 HKT
Visitors walk under the Louvre Pyramid designed by Ieoh Ming Pei at the Louvre Museum in Paris on January 23, 2025. (AFP)
Chainsaw-wielding robbers strike Louvre in daring jewel heist as the world’s most visited museum shuts
WORLD NEWS
19-10-2025 17:54 HKT
Delphine Daviet (L), mother of Lola, speaks with people came to support her during a recess in the trial of Dahbia Benkired, accused of raping, torturing, and killing Lola Daviet, a 12-year-old girl, in 2022, at the Paris Assize Court on October 17, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
France tries woman for rape and murder of schoolgirl
WORLD NEWS
17-10-2025 20:28 HKT
Russian exiled dissident Vladimir Osechkin poses during a photo session on September 20, 2022 in Paris. Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP
France charges four over plot against Russia dissident
WORLD NEWS
17-10-2025 16:46 HKT
Figurines are seen in front of the Booking.com logo in this illustration taken, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Airbnb and Booking.com accused in France over Israeli settlement listings
WORLD NEWS
17-10-2025 11:29 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China September 1, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
China seeks stronger ties with France in strategic dialogue
CHINA NEWS
16-10-2025 11:30 HKT
Photo: Reuters
France held 2-2 by Iceland, face crunch match against Ukraine
FOOTBALL
14-10-2025 07:43 HKT
This aerial picture taken on October 1, 2025 off the coast of the western France port of Saint-Nazaire shows the tanker Boracay from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" suspected of being involved in drone flights over Denmark which sailed off the Danish coast between September 22 and 25, with a boat of the French Navy in the background. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)
Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 19:29 HKT
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT
Teen girl arrested after throwing knives at ex-girlfriend during row in Kowloon Tong
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.