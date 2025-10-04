US unveils draft design for $1 Trump coin to mark 250th independence celebrations

Read More
West Africans deported by US to Ghana dumped in Togo without papers
03-10-2025 17:23 HKT
Venezuela accuses US of flying combat planes near its coast
03-10-2025 09:00 HKT
Malaysia sovereign fund Khazanah keen on US and China collaborations
02-10-2025 18:05 HKT
Trump jeopardising US role as scientific leader: Nobel officials
02-10-2025 17:29 HKT
Taiwan considers high-tech strategic partnership with United States
02-10-2025 16:32 HKT
Deepfake political scam ads surge on Meta platforms, watchdog says
02-10-2025 16:19 HKT
Air traffic controllers warn of US shutdown strain
02-10-2025 14:42 HKT
Trump offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes
02-10-2025 13:15 HKT
(Video) Gang of teen boys brutally assaults girl in gob-smacking video
03-10-2025 17:04 HKT