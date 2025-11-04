Towngas completes first RWA tokenization project, HK$100 million credit facility as underlying asset

Witnessed by Edmund Yeung Lui-ming (left, back row), and Bian Zhuoqun (right, back row), President of Blockchain Business of Ant Digital Technologies, Walter Ngan Hing-wah (left, front row), General Manager – Telecommunications Business of Towngas Telecom, and Chen Xiangbin (right, front row), General Manager of Strategic Industry of Business Development Department of Ant Digital Technologies, sign the Technical Service Agreement. Pic from Towngas