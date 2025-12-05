logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Trump selects new architect to oversee ballroom project, White House says

WORLD NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
The East Wing of the White House is being demolished for the construction of U.S. President Donald Trump' s proposed ballroom at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 1, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
The East Wing of the White House is being demolished for the construction of U.S. President Donald Trump' s proposed ballroom at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 1, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
Trumpnew architectballroomprojectWhite House

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump sits next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as he meets with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Visa chaos and host city threats: how Trump disrupted World Cup plans
WORLD NEWS
04-12-2025 11:29 HKT
Members of the Russian delegation, led by President Vladimir Putin, attend a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Next steps for Ukraine talks unclear after Moscow meeting, Trump says
WORLD NEWS
04-12-2025 09:24 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 2, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Trump says he's terminating any Biden pardons signed with autopen
WORLD NEWS
03-12-2025 10:28 HKT
Costco sues US to preserve tariff refunds if Trump loses appeal
WORLD NEWS
03-12-2025 00:48 HKT
A destroyed car lies near apartment buildings damaged by Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 28, 2025. Oleg Petrasiuk/Press Service of the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS
Trump's push to end Ukraine war raises fears of 'ugly deal' for Europe
WORLD NEWS
02-12-2025 16:17 HKT
A painting of US President Donald Trump depicting the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania hangs in the Cross Hall as it is decorated with Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, December 1, 2025, during a Christmas decoration media tour. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
White House gets scaled-down Christmas display amid ballroom work
WORLD NEWS
02-12-2025 14:55 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during travel to Washington, D.C., from Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, U.S., November 30, 2025. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden/File Photo
Trump MRI shows president in 'excellent' cardiovascular health: physician
WORLD NEWS
02-12-2025 11:08 HKT
U.S. Navy Admiral Frank "Mitch" Bradley, incoming commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, delivers remarks during the USSOCOM Change of Command Ceremony in Tampa, Florida, U.S. October 3, 2025. Airman 1st Class Monique Stober/U.S. Special Operations Command/Handout via REUTERS
White House defends US attack on boat from Venezuela as lawful
WORLD NEWS
02-12-2025 09:29 HKT
Trump confirms call with Maduro, Caracas slams US maneuvers
WORLD NEWS
01-12-2025 13:04 HKT
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump pushes for more restrictions on Afghan refugees. Experts say many are already in place
WORLD NEWS
29-11-2025 13:21 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT
Banks move to block suspected fraud after claims people changing addresses to Wang Fuk Court
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 12:05 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Husband's grief captured in global photo mourns missing wife in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 03:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.