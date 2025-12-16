News
Harbour Plaza Hotels & Resorts honored with “Asia Excellence Brand Award”
1 hour ago
Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight, with Space Museum livestreaming celestial show
TRAVEL & LEISURE
14-12-2025 15:10 HKT
Vintage finds, circular fashion, and holiday cheer at Central Market
TRAVEL & LEISURE
13-12-2025 17:00 HKT
From Christmas forest to festive lane, WestK spreads holiday blessings by the harbor
TRAVEL & LEISURE
13-12-2025 14:10 HKT
Top 10 trends that Hong Kong travelers will care about most in 2026
TRAVEL & LEISURE
24-11-2025 19:06 HKT
Holiday lights take over Central’s skyline as immersive light show begins next Friday
TRAVEL & LEISURE
21-11-2025 13:48 HKT
A fresh urban retreat: Diamond Hill’s new park opens with heritage touches
TRAVEL & LEISURE
20-11-2025 13:48 HKT
AIA Carnival returns to the Central waterfront with a celebration of Hong Kong traditions
TRAVEL & LEISURE
13-11-2025 17:30 HKT
Lights, music, and magic: Central becomes Hong Kong’s Winter Wonderland
TRAVEL & LEISURE
07-11-2025 18:05 HKT
The action never stops in Macao! A guide to upcoming events
TRAVEL & LEISURE
07-11-2025 12:00 HKT
From National Games to Grand Prix: an ultimate guide to unforgettable Nov in Macau
TRAVEL & LEISURE
05-11-2025 21:01 HKT
Actions required from abandoned-car owners under new regime effective December 22
HONG KONG NEWS
14-12-2025 14:34 HKT
Consumer watchdog finds carcinogen in popular face washes from Muji, BCL and Detclear
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
African street sex workers spotted soliciting in Mandarin on Temple Street
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
