logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
TECH & STARTUP

Apple loses landmark UK lawsuit over app store commissions

TECH & STARTUP
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Reuters
Reuters
AppleUKloselawsuitapp store commissions

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Britain takes aim at Apple and Google's dominance in smartphones
WORLD NEWS
22-10-2025 22:55 HKT
A rainbow is seen over apartments in Wandsworth on the River Thames in London, in August 2023. Photo by REUTERS
UK house prices rise 3 percent year-on-year in August
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
22-10-2025 17:14 HKT
A general view of the Bank of England building in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
UK investors add to BoE rate cut bets as inflation unexpectedly holds at 3.8 percent
MARKET
22-10-2025 16:00 HKT
People take a look at the Android XR virtual reality headset during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 winter event in San Jose, California, U.S., January 22, 2025. REUTERS/Laure Andrillon
Samsung's Galaxy XR headset to take on Apple with help from Google and Qualcomm
WORLD NEWS
22-10-2025 10:50 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A person walks by the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., May 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Apple nears US$4 trillion valuation as shares surge on strong iPhone 17 demand
TECH & STARTUP
21-10-2025 10:15 HKT
China consumers file antitrust complaint against Apple over app store practices
CHINA NEWS
20-10-2025 17:22 HKT
People look at a section of the Peace Wall in Belfast, Northern Ireland, August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
UK sees lessons from Northern Ireland that could aid the fragile Gaza ceasefire process
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 20:35 HKT
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York reacts as he arrives at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, to attend the Easter Mattins Service, on March 31, 2024. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
UK's disgraced Prince Andrew gives up royal title
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 12:37 HKT
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Maccabi Tel Aviv v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - TSC Arena, Topola, Serbia - October 2, 2025 Maccabi Tel Aviv players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic
UK authorities seek to reverse decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from Villa game
WORLD NEWS
17-10-2025 18:05 HKT
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/David Swanson
China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
WORLD NEWS
17-10-2025 17:49 HKT
Man attacked by 3 knife-wielding assailants in Wan Chai alley
HONG KONG NEWS
23-10-2025 07:08 HKT
Central Kowloon Bypass Yau Ma Tei Section to open on Dec 21: sources 
HONG KONG NEWS
22-10-2025 21:59 HKT
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
22-10-2025 04:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.