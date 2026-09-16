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SPORTS UPDATES

Philippines tennis body seeks WTA exemption as Eala skips China Open for Asian Games

SPORTS UPDATES
4 mins ago
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Alex Eala has become a fan-favorite with wins over some of the biggest names on the circuit including Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. REUTERS
Alex Eala has become a fan-favorite with wins over some of the biggest names on the circuit including Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. REUTERS

The Philippines Tennis Association has filed a request with the WTA on behalf of Alexandra Eala, requesting an exemption from the mandatory China Open so that â the world number 18 can represent her country at the Asian Games.

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Eala, who has become a fan-favorite with wins over some of the biggest names on the circuit including Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, is the highest-ranked player in the women's singles draw at the Asian Games, which begin on Saturday and conclude on October 4.

However, the Aichi-Nagoya Games schedule overlaps with the mandatory WTA 1000 tournament China Open, which starts in Beijing on September 30. Skipping a mandatory WTA 1000 competition without an official exemption results in a ranking penalty, and may attract fines.

"We have formally requested an exemption and we respect the WTA's process. At the same time, Alex has made her decision to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games, and we fully support her," the association's secretary general John Rey Tiangco said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Indonesian Janice Tjen withdrew from the Asian Games as she was unable to secure an exemption from participating in the China Open.

Eala, however, will compete at the Asian Games regardless of the WTA's decision, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino said. "The WTA has its rules and â€‹breaking the rules has penalties. But Alex will be in Nagoya, for flag and country," he added.

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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