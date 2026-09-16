Philippines tennis body seeks WTA exemption as Eala skips China Open for Asian Games

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'Cucumber-cool' Antonelli tipped for long F1 career
15-09-2026 08:53 HKT
‘Strongest’ mom won’t let diabetes ruin Zverev future
15-09-2026 08:49 HKT
Ref group admits ‘error of judgment’ over Haaland derby goal
15-09-2026 08:46 HKT
Record rain forces Asian Games athletes to evacuate accommodation
09-09-2026 19:36 HKT
NFL breaks new ground as 100,000 set to pack MCG in Australia
09-09-2026 19:31 HKT
Shelton ends Alcaraz reign after epic showdown
09-09-2026 18:47 HKT
Pacquiao throws his weight behind the fight against poverty
08-09-2026 19:50 HKT
Comeback queen Zheng harnesses power of positive thinking
08-09-2026 19:15 HKT
Alcaraz title belief grows after reaching US Open quarter-finals
07-09-2026 21:20 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT