Gunners need to look after ‘unbelievable’ teenager Dowman

Mikel Arteta hailed the “unbelievable” Max Dowman after Arsenal’s teenage sensation inspired their 4-2 win against Ipswich in the English League Cup.

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Arteta handed Dowman his first appearance this season and the 16-year-old seized his chance with two goals and an assist in the third-round tie at Portman Road.

The Gunners boss once compared Dowman to Lionel Messi after the precocious playmaker burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old last season. He played 13 times last season and became the youngest Premier League scorer in history against Everton in March.

But Arteta has been cautious in his use of Dowman, who has been an unused substitute several times this term.

However, even Arteta had to admit Dowman had delivered a masterclass against Ipswich.

“Unbelievable, he’s unpredictable, he can go either way, so fluid, so nice to watch,” the Spaniard said.

Dowman’s potential is obvious but becoming a key player for Arsenal won’t be easy.

Many teenage stars have flamed out before reaching their potential and Arteta is determined to be a nurturing presence for the youngster.

“He is 16, we don’t really see that in the Premier League,” Arteta said. “In this environment, we want to develop him and we need to look after him.”

Elsewhere, Liverpool piled on the misery for troubled Tottenham with a 3-1 win

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE