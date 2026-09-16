logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Gunners need to look after ‘unbelievable’ teenager Dowman

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Max Dowman is tackled by Marcelino Nunez of Ipswich during the third-round match. REUTERS
Max Dowman is tackled by Marcelino Nunez of Ipswich during the third-round match. REUTERS

Mikel Arteta hailed the “unbelievable” Max Dowman after Arsenal’s teenage sensation inspired their 4-2 win against Ipswich in the English League Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Arteta handed Dowman his first appearance this season and the 16-year-old seized his chance with two goals and an assist in the third-round tie at Portman Road.

The Gunners boss once compared Dowman to Lionel Messi after the precocious playmaker burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old last season. He played 13 times last season and became the youngest Premier League scorer in history against Everton in March.

But Arteta has been cautious in his use of Dowman, who has been an unused substitute several times this term.

However, even Arteta had to admit Dowman had delivered a masterclass against Ipswich.

“Unbelievable, he’s unpredictable, he can go either way, so fluid, so nice to watch,” the Spaniard said.

Dowman’s potential is obvious but becoming a key player for Arsenal won’t be easy.

Many teenage stars have flamed out before reaching their potential and Arteta is determined to be a nurturing presence for the youngster.

“He is 16, we don’t really see that in the Premier League,” Arteta said. “In this environment, we want to develop him and we need to look after him.”

Elsewhere, Liverpool piled on the misery for troubled Tottenham with a 3-1 win

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Alex Eala has become a fan-favorite with wins over some of the biggest names on the circuit including Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. REUTERS
Philippines tennis body seeks WTA exemption as Eala skips China Open for Asian Games
SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium after winning the Spanish Grand Prix. REUTERS
'Cucumber-cool' Antonelli tipped for long F1 career
SPORTS UPDATES
15-09-2026 08:53 HKT
Alexander Zverev beat American Ben Shelton in the final to lift his second Slam title. AFP
‘Strongest’ mom won’t let diabetes ruin Zverev future
SPORTS UPDATES
15-09-2026 08:49 HKT
City goalscorer Erling Haaland fights for the ball with United defender Lisandro Martinez. REUTERS
Ref group admits ‘error of judgment’ over Haaland derby goal
SPORTS UPDATES
15-09-2026 08:46 HKT
Wong Chun-ting (left) will partner Doo Hoi-kem (right) in the mixed doubles event.
Hong Kong table tennis team targets Asian Games medals with 10-strong squad
SPORTS UPDATES
14-09-2026 14:30 HKT
A car drives along a road flooded by heavy rain while banners for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games are visible in the background in Nagoya. REUTERS
Record rain forces Asian Games athletes to evacuate accommodation
SPORTS UPDATES
09-09-2026 19:36 HKT
Construction workers put up signs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Australia, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. AFP
NFL breaks new ground as 100,000 set to pack MCG in Australia
SPORTS UPDATES
09-09-2026 19:31 HKT
Ben Shelton savors the biggest win of his career. AFP
Shelton ends Alcaraz reign after epic showdown
SPORTS UPDATES
09-09-2026 18:47 HKT
Manny Pacquiao joins the cabinet of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. AFP
Pacquiao throws his weight behind the fight against poverty
SPORTS UPDATES
08-09-2026 19:50 HKT
Zheng Qinwen celebrates her comeback win over Iga Swiatek in the round of 16. REUTERS
Comeback queen Zheng harnesses power of positive thinking
SPORTS UPDATES
08-09-2026 19:15 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
19 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Chinese freediving instructor arrested in Indonesia for hunting and eating protected sea turtle
WORLD
15-09-2026 17:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.