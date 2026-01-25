logo
Slot blames fatigue as Liverpool lose to Bournemouth

SPORTS NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Bournemouth's Amine Adli celebrates scoring the winning goal against Liverpool. REUTERS
Bournemouth's Amine Adli celebrates scoring the winning goal against Liverpool. REUTERS

Han-Noah Massengo, center, celebrates scoring Augsburg's second goal against Bayern Munich. AFP
Augsburg hand Bayern Munich first Bundesliga defeat since March
SPORTS NEWS
1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic celebrates his milestone. AFP
Djokovic 'hanging in there' after landmark 400th Slam win
SPORTS NEWS
1 hour ago
Naomi Osaka overcame a second-set wobble to defeat Sorana Cirstea in the second round. AP
Osaka tones down her outfit but ups her game
SPORTS NEWS
22-01-2026 21:13 HKT
Liverpool lead their English rivals in the rich list for the first time. REUTERS
Real Madrid top rich list again but Liverpool move up
SPORTS NEWS
22-01-2026 15:37 HKT
An artist’s rendering of what the Olympic cauldrons for the Winter Games will look like. AP
Games cauldrons to pay homage to Leonardo da Vinci
SPORTS NEWS
21-01-2026 20:59 HKT
Carlos Alcaraz hits a return against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann. AFP
Alcaraz survives ‘bombs’ to lead march of Australian Open favorites
SPORTS NEWS
21-01-2026 20:25 HKT
Luka Doncic controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. REUTERS
Doncic lifts Lakers past short-handed Nuggets
SPORTS NEWS
21-01-2026 19:26 HKT
Naomi Osaka enters center court with a jellyfish-inspired outfit she herself designed. REUTERS
'Jellyfish' outfit stuns as Osaka made to fight
SPORTS NEWS
20-01-2026 23:07 HKT
Janice Tjen reacts after winning a point during her first-round match against Leylah Fernandez. AP
Tjen first Indonesian to win Australian Open match in 28 years
SPORTS NEWS
20-01-2026 13:51 HKT
LeBron James was notably absent from the starting lineup for the first time since his rookie campaign. REUTERS
LeBron James snubbed as NBA All-Star starter for first time since 2004
SPORTS NEWS
20-01-2026 05:49 HKT
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham purchases 7,000 sq ft mansion for $81.4mn
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 15:46 HKT
PolyU professor said to have received expensive gifts from student
HONG KONG NEWS
23-01-2026 19:44 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
