DST Global co-founder buys HK$321m luxury home at Verano 

John Lindfors, a co-founder of the venture capital firm DST Global, purchased a penthouse at Verano on Repulse Bay Road for over HK$321 million last month.

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Occupying the top two floors of the 13-story residential building, the duplex penthouse spans 4,022 square feet and features a 1,199-sq-ft terrace.

Verano was developed by The Development Studio, which was founded by Swire Properties'(1972) former chairman Keith Kerr. The luxury residential project comprises just six duplex apartments, with sizes ranging from 3,957 to 4,022 sq ft.

DST Global, founded by tech entrepreneur Yuri Milner, operates offices worldwide, including in Hong Kong. Its past investments include Chinese tech giants such as Xiaohongshu and Alibaba Group (9988).