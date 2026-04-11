logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Artemis II lunar mission draws flood of conspiracy theories

PROPERTY
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by BILL INGALLS / NASA / AFP This handout photo released by NASA shows NASA astronaut Victor Glover (L), Artemis II pilot, and NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist, sitting on a Navy MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck of USS John P. Murtha after they and fellow crewmates were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown, April 10, 2026, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.
Photo by BILL INGALLS / NASA / AFP This handout photo released by NASA shows NASA astronaut Victor Glover (L), Artemis II pilot, and NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist, sitting on a Navy MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck of USS John P. Murtha after they and fellow crewmates were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown, April 10, 2026, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

From false claims that a historic lunar fly-by was staged in a movie studio to unfounded narratives that footage of the crew was AI-generated, the Artemis II mission has been clouded by a blizzard of misinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The falsehoods -- circulating across tech platforms including X, TikTok and Facebook -- have also added fresh fuel to a longstanding conspiracy theory that NASA's 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing was faked.

Hashtags such as "fake space" and "fake NASA" have gained traction online since NASA's lunar fly-by sent astronauts farther from Earth than any human before.

Among the falsehoods was an image, viewed over a million times on X, purporting to show the Artemis II crew floating before a green screen and facing film cameras -- suggesting their mission was staged in a studio, but in reality bore the hallmarks of AI manipulation.

Some users also shared a video showing text appearing through the mission's official mascot as purported proof the flight was staged.

But a digital forensics expert told AFP's fact-checkers that the anomaly was the result of a failed text overlay by a news station that had syndicated the official feed.

Unfounded claims that the Artemis II mission detected a mysterious moving object on the moon's surface also racked up millions of views across platforms.

The misinformation spread as four astronauts -- preparing on Friday for a high-stakes re-entry and splashdown -- captivated the world with stunning visuals from their fly-by of the Earth's natural satellite from aboard the Orion spacecraft.

- Internet Wild-West -

Once confined to the internet's fringes, conspiracy theories have moved squarely into the mainstream amid growing mistrust of public institutions and traditional media.

Scientific achievements such as the lunar mission present "very easy content for conspiracy influencers," said disinformation researcher Mike Rothschild.

"There are some people whose reflexive reaction to any kind of major event is to claim it's fake and staged, no matter what it is," Rothschild told AFP.

Many of them "pass themselves off as experts in science and physics because it's somehow more believable to their followers than just going with 'the official story.'"

The trend underscores a Wild West internet landscape that is largely bereft of guardrails as false narratives erode digital trust. Several tech platforms have gutted trust and safety teams and scaled back moderation, making them what researchers call a hotbed for misinformation.

Further sowing online confusion were claims that the entire Artemis II mission was a hoax powered by artificial intelligence tools.

The assertion underscores how the rise of cheap and widely available AI tools has given misinformation peddlers a handy incentive to cast doubt on authentic content -- a tactic researchers have dubbed as the "liar's dividend."

- 'Secret knowledge' -

The swirl of falsehoods has also bolstered one of the longest enduring conspiracy theories -- that NASA faked the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, broadcasting visuals shot in a Hollywood studio.

The conspiratorial discourse has seeped into pop culture, becoming a plotline in movies like romantic comedy "Fly Me to the Moon" -- with Scarlett Johansson's character tasked with faking a moon landing -- and some celebrities also amplifying the claim.

"The moon landing is an example of a conspiracy that will not die," Timothy Caulfield, a misinformation expert from the University of Alberta in Canada, told AFP.

"These conspiracies are attractive for a host of reasons including that they are linked to the allure of having 'secret knowledge' or being aware of things others don't know."

Though easy to debunk, such theories persist as Artemis II comes decades after the previous lunar missions, events today's internet-savvy generation has little recollection of.

"In many ways, it is a testament to how hard it is for humans to travel to the moon -- after all, we did it from 1968 to 1972, and it has taken until 2026 to do it again. It makes many people wonder if it ever happened," space exploration expert Francis French told AFP.

"Right now we are seeing remarkable photographs and video of the Earth and the moon...These photos alone should remove doubt and show once again the amazing things humans are capable of."

AFP

Artemis IIlunar missionconspiracy theories

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The Artemis II crew capsule splashes down in the Pacific Ocean in this screengrab from a livestream video after the Artemis II crew's flyby of the Moon, April 10, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Artemis II astronauts safely back on Earth after trip around moon
WORLD
2 hours ago
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo
Artemis II moon mission unifies politically divided Americans in wonder
WORLD
09-04-2026 18:28 HKT
GUM chief investment officer Christopher Lau and GUM strategy and investment analytics director Martin Wan
HK pension fund members each loses over $21,000 in March, wiping out Q1 gains
FINANCE
09-04-2026 17:05 HKT
The NASA Artemis II crew, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover, embrace inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home following a flyby of the far side of the Moon on April 7, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
NASA Artemis II astronauts prepare to end moon mission in 'fireball' re-entry
WORLD
09-04-2026 16:35 HKT
The NASA Artemis II crew, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover, pose for a group photo inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home following a flyby of the far side of the Moon on April 6, 2026. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
NASA Artemis II astronauts to speak from deep space after record-setting flyby
WORLD
09-04-2026 12:44 HKT
Artemis II mission specialist and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen enjoys a shave inside the Orion spacecraft. Reuters
Artemis II moon crew breaks Cold War-era spaceflight distance record
WORLD
07-04-2026 04:40 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls 177 points on Thursday
FINANCE
02-04-2026 16:55 HKT
Stocks sink, oil surges as Trump vows to keep hitting Iran
FINANCE
02-04-2026 12:37 HKT
NASA's Artemis II mission to fly by the moon, comprising of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA launches four astronauts on world's first crewed lunar mission in half a century
WORLD
02-04-2026 11:59 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls over 200 points in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
02-04-2026 10:13 HKT
Causeway Bay standoff resolved after nearly two hours, major traffic disruption eases
NEWS
22 hours ago
Japanese quantum physicist quits University of Tokyo for HKUST with triple pay, 10x lab budget
NEWS
10-04-2026 05:41 HKT
Video captures two-minute armed robbery unfolding in Wan Chai bank
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.