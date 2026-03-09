logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

MTR seeks Kam Sheung Road project developers

PROPERTY
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A vision of the new Kam Sheung Road Station
A vision of the new Kam Sheung Road Station
MTR Corporation

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Phase 6 of the Southside named Deep Water South
PROPERTY
15-01-2026 15:54 HKT
One Park Place to start second round of sales on Friday
PROPERTY
26-11-2025 16:33 HKT
Victor Tin, executive director of Sino Land, and Ho Lok-fai, executive director of CSI Properties. SING TAO
Yau Tong Ventilation Building residential development dubbed One Park Place
PROPERTY
04-09-2025 17:59 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia has sold 574 flats as of the end of August, cashing nearly HK$10 billion. SING TAO
NWD rakes in over $14.6b from Deep Water Pavilia, The Pavilia Forest flat sales
PROPERTY
04-09-2025 16:00 HKT
Villa Garda in Lohas Park. SING TAO
Villa Garda III Lohas Park launching $4.6m one-bedroom units in new price list
PROPERTY
29-07-2025 16:55 HKT
Cannas Ho, director of sales and marketing for special projects at New World Development, first left. SINGTAO
Deep Water Pavilia II closes registration nearly 21 times oversubscribed
PROPERTY
24-07-2025 17:34 HKT
The developers will also release another 60 units for sale via tender on Friday. SING TAO
Deep Water Pavilia II in Wong Chuk Hang 16 times oversubscribed
PROPERTY
23-07-2025 16:56 HKT
New homebuyers will miss out on discounts of up to 20pc previously offered for the project. SING TAO
Deep Water Pavilia reduces discounts on units
PROPERTY
22-06-2025 16:55 HKT
Unit prices are set to increase after the coming sales round. SING TAO
Deep Water Pavilia entering second sales round 53 times oversubscribed
PROPERTY
19-06-2025 17:25 HKT
Ricky Wong, second left, said handovers will begin in the fourth quarter. Photo from WHEELOCK PROPERTIES
Wheelock sells 1,207 units at Phase 12 of Lohas Park project
PROPERTY
12-06-2025 18:29 HKT
Chinese master's student stabbed to death in London after requesting US boyfriend to test for STDs
CHINA
08-03-2026 18:05 HKT
MPFA
Hong Kong mulls lifting mandatory pension contributions thresholds: regulator
FINANCE
08-03-2026 15:38 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Iran defies Trump, elevates Khamenei's son Mojtaba as successor
WORLD
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.