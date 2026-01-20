logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
COMMENT
breadcrumb-arrow
OPINION

Juries on trial | To the Point | Cheng Huan

OPINION
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo
File Photo
To the PointCheng Huanopinion

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
LegCo's lively start and heavy gavel | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam
OPINION
20-01-2026 04:02 HKT
From GPUs to reality: Nvidia redefines Physical AI era | FONGmula | Francis Fong
OPINION
20-01-2026 03:54 HKT
File Photo
The ordeal of Jimmy Lai | To the Point | Cheng Huan
OPINION
12-01-2026 00:01 HKT
Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal. It is likely that the legal systems of the SAR and the mainland will need to be fully integrated or arranged so that they can operate seamlessly side by side.
Hong Kong’s legal horizons – many changes to come ahead of 2047 | To the Point | Cheng Huan
OPINION
11-08-2025 09:18 HKT
Genius Act only designed to consolidate status of the greenback | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
OPINION
28-07-2025 08:37 HKT
Hong Kong and the law from now on | To the Point | Cheng Huan
OPINION
14-07-2025 09:25 HKT
Stablecoins: seeing beyond just two sides of the same coin
OPINION
11-07-2025 09:13 HKT
MTR keeps HK moving with new technology | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
18-06-2025 08:25 HKT
File Photo
How Hong Kong courts are applying purposive interpretation to integrate the National Security Law into local law
OPINION
13-06-2025 08:23 HKT
(Left) Bubbles forming as the cooling fluid boils at low temperature; (Right) Projector set up showing the cooling system
Novel cooling system shows HK’s ingenuity | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
12-06-2025 08:27 HKT
First photos of Epstein after jail suicide released, autopsy details revealed
WORLD NEWS
05-02-2026 04:36 HKT
Sophia Loren restaurant in Hong Kong closes first-floor dining outlet after less than two years
HONG KONG NEWS
06-02-2026 15:23 HKT
(File photo)
Dalai Lama's name appears 168 times in latest Jeffrey Epstein documents
WORLD NEWS
07-02-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.