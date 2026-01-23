logo
FHKI Industry Connect | Anthony Lam, FHKI Chairman

OPINION
1 hour ago
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
Senior Counsel | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
OPINION
1 hour ago
Google will be the brain of Apple Intelligence | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
OPINION
22-01-2026 00:42 HKT
The car parks of tomorrow | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
21-01-2026 05:47 HKT
Moving with the times | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung
OPINION
21-01-2026 05:42 HKT
Top chamber fest turns final page with baroque brilliance | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
OPINION
21-01-2026 05:38 HKT
LegCo's lively start and heavy gavel | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam
OPINION
20-01-2026 04:02 HKT
From GPUs to reality: Nvidia redefines Physical AI era | FONGmula | Francis Fong
OPINION
20-01-2026 03:54 HKT
Flooding the zone: Will Trump's distraction strategy work? | American Lens | Michael Chugani
OPINION
19-01-2026 00:00 HKT
Who moved my wig? | Beyond The Law | José Antonio Maurellet SC
OPINION
16-01-2026 04:40 HKT
Let’s get serious about alcohol! | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
OPINION
16-01-2026 04:32 HKT
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham purchases 7,000 sq ft mansion for $81.4mn
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 15:46 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
Fencer Edgar Cheung spends $1.87m on parking space at St Martin
HK PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 06:17 HKT
