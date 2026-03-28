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WORLD

Indonesia begins enforcing social media ban for under-16s

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP Children play online games against each other on smartphones and tablets along an alley in Jakarta on March 26, 2026.
Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP Children play online games against each other on smartphones and tablets along an alley in Jakarta on March 26, 2026.

Indonesia began enforcing a social media ban for children under the age of 16 on Saturday, after a minister warned digital platforms there was "no room for compromise."

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The Southeast Asian nation announced the ban this month citing threats from online pornography, cyberbullying and internet addiction, as concerns grow globally over the impact of social media on children's wellbeing.

Communications minister Meutya Hafid said at a press conference late Friday that digital platforms X and Bigo Live have fully complied with the new rules and adjusted their minimum user age in line with the regulation.

Other digital platforms operating in the country should "immediately align their products, features and services with applicable regulations," Meutya said.

"We reiterate that there is no room for compromise regarding compliance, and that every business entity operating in Indonesia is required to adhere to the laws in force within the country."

TikTok said in a statement late Friday that it was committed to complying with the regulation including "taking appropriate measures related to under-16 accounts" in close consultation with the ministry.

Indonesia's ban follows a similar policy in Australia implemented in December -- signs that the global reckoning over social media's potential harms to children is gathering steam.

A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday found Meta and YouTube liable for harming a young woman through the "addictive design" of their platforms, ordering the companies to pay $6 million in damages.

Britain's upper house of parliament voted this week in favour of banning children from social media, adding pressure on the government to follow suit.

AFP

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