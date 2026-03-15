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NEWS

Henderson Land launches Lee Shau-kee expo in Beijing

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Margaret Lee (3rd form left) officiates the opening ceremony.
Margaret Lee (3rd form left) officiates the opening ceremony.
HendersonLee Shau-keeBeijingA Light Among Usmemorial

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