Henderson Land launches Lee Shau-kee expo in Beijing

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Train from North Korea to China reaches Beijing after six-year pause
13-03-2026 12:30 HKT
US faces assaults on democracy, Obama says at Jesse Jackson memorial
07-03-2026 11:30 HKT
Takeaways as China's parliament rolls out economic, political blue-print
05-03-2026 14:11 HKT
‘Lying flat’ trend takes over Temple of Heaven in Beijing
12-02-2026 20:48 HKT
Cathy Chui Lee stuns at Shanghai gala
08-02-2026 22:53 HKT
China voices support for Cuba as Cuban foreign minister visits Beijing
05-02-2026 18:02 HKT
Ai Weiwei says West lacks moral authority to criticise Beijing on rights
30-01-2026 17:51 HKT
Beijing urges Afghanistan to protect Chinese citizens after bombing
20-01-2026 15:20 HKT
HK braces for warmer, more humid weather next week
14-03-2026 19:19 HKT