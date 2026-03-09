logo
Nobel economist Aghion says no repeat 2008 financial crisis

6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
laureate of The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences 2025 French economist Philippe Aghion poses on stage with his award during the 2025 Nobel Prize award ceremony on December 10, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. The laureates received their prizes at formal ceremonies in Stockholm and Oslo on December 10. That date is the anniversary of the death in 1896 of scientist Alfred Nobel, who created the prizes in his will. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP)
laureate of The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences 2025 French economist Philippe Aghion poses on stage with his award during the 2025 Nobel Prize award ceremony on December 10, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. The laureates received their prizes at formal ceremonies in Stockholm and Oslo on December 10. That date is the anniversary of the death in 1896 of scientist Alfred Nobel, who created the prizes in his will. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP)
Middle Eastoil

A pump jack operates near a crude oil reserve in the Permian Basin oil field near Midland, Texas, U.S. (File)
Oil shock to worsen should US-Israel seize Iran's Kharg Island, JP Morgan says
FINANCE
10 mins ago
Drivers think twice at the pump as fuel prices hit three-year high
NEWS
2 hours ago
Smoke rises above the city, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2026. REUTERS
China's Wanhua Chemical declares force majeure on supplies to Middle East
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HK poised for increased tourism as Middle East tensions persist, says HKTB chief
NEWS
5 hours ago
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
IMF's Georgieva warns Middle East conflict could push global inflation higher
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A drone view of a pump jack and drilling rig south of Midland, Texas, U.S. June 11, 2025. REUTERS
Governments scramble to limit fallout of Iran war as oil prices surge
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A pump jack operates near a crude oil reserve in the Permian Basin oil field near Midland, Texas, U.S. (File)
G7 to discuss joint release of emergency oil reserves, FT reports
WORLD
7 hours ago
Govt urged to offer temporary fuel relief as Middle East turmoil drives up oil prices
NEWS
8 hours ago
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks next to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not pictured) during their joint press conference after meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, February 23, 2026. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea to impose fuel price cap to shield economy from energy shock
FINANCE
10 hours ago
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Mideast war weighs on HK trading debuts hoping to ride early IPO momentum
FINANCE
10 hours ago
Chinese master's student stabbed to death in London after requesting US boyfriend to test for STDs
CHINA
08-03-2026 18:05 HKT
MPFA
Hong Kong mulls lifting mandatory pension contributions thresholds: regulator
FINANCE
08-03-2026 15:38 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Iran defies Trump, elevates Khamenei's son Mojtaba as successor
WORLD
15 hours ago
