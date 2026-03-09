Nobel economist Aghion says no repeat 2008 financial crisis

laureate of The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences 2025 French economist Philippe Aghion poses on stage with his award during the 2025 Nobel Prize award ceremony on December 10, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. The laureates received their prizes at formal ceremonies in Stockholm and Oslo on December 10. That date is the anniversary of the death in 1896 of scientist Alfred Nobel, who created the prizes in his will. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP)