logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Rosewood Hotel launches global 16-week fully paid parental leave

NEWS
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Rosewood Hotel

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hetao HK Park to accelerate development, target 2026 completion: Tech chief
NEWS
17 mins ago
Police launch fifth cohort of youth anti-drug leadership program
NEWS
16 hours ago
Trinity Medical marks its 10th anniversary with a star-studded celebration attended by prominent figure.
Trinity Medical Group marks 10th anniversary with gala attended by political and financial luminaries
NEWS
17 hours ago
Over 50 fall ill in acute gastroenteritis outbreak at Hong Kong Police College
NEWS
19 hours ago
Govt proposes raising ferry fares on five outlying Island routes
NEWS
20 hours ago
HKPM and KMB roll out 'Pharaoh Cat Buses' to celebrate blockbuster ancient Egypt exhibition
NEWS
21 hours ago
Ding Xuexiang urges all HK sectors to embrace executive-led governance at Beijing meeting
NEWS
07-03-2026 13:02 HKT
Woman injured, man unconscious after suspected domestic assault in Yuen Long
NEWS
07-03-2026 12:20 HKT
HK faces record high depression and anxiety levels, survey finds
NEWS
07-03-2026 11:09 HKT
Three workers arrested for theft at Wang Fuk Court
NEWS
06-03-2026 19:32 HKT
$39 capsule pods in Tsim Sha Tsui offer private escape
NEWS
05-03-2026 22:49 HKT
Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran, appears on charges in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a U.S. politician or government officials, in a courtroom in New York, U.S., September 16, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo
Pakistani convicted of plotting to kill Trump over death of Iran commander
WORLD
07-03-2026 13:57 HKT
Former U.S. Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former first ladies Jill Biden and Hillary Clinton, attend a memorial service to celebrate the life of the civil rights leader, Reverend Jesse Jackson, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
US faces assaults on democracy, Obama says at Jesse Jackson memorial
WORLD
07-03-2026 11:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.