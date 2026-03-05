HK to draft first five-year plan to chart with nation’s strategic development: John Lee

Read More
HK govt gathers 500 leaders to study Fourth Plenary Session directives
24-11-2025 15:55 HKT
John Lee condemns Japan's 'erroneous' remarks on Taiwan
24-11-2025 15:47 HKT
Courage to break through: John Lee reflects on APEC summit success
02-11-2025 16:27 HKT
John Lee welcomes President Xi in Busan ahead of APEC summit
30-10-2025 19:14 HKT
John Lee calls for competent leaders as LegCo nominations open this Fri
23-10-2025 14:20 HKT
Gold rush in Yau Ma Tei as prices climb amid tensions
03-03-2026 18:35 HKT