Federation of Hong Kong Industries welcomes Budget 2026

Read More
HKTDC welcomes the Budget to boost I&T advancement
25-02-2026 22:41 HKT
No return for $2,500 student grant in Budget 2026, govt sources say
25-02-2026 19:04 HKT
Budget advances ‘AI+’ and ‘Finance+’ to drive growth: John Lee
25-02-2026 17:37 HKT
(Budget 2026) Hong Kong launches Primary Healthcare Co-care Network
25-02-2026 17:14 HKT
(Budget 2026) Hong Kong raises stamp duty on luxury homes to 6.5 percent
25-02-2026 14:07 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT