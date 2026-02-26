logo
ePaper
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Paul Chan stresses need for Wang Chi House resident consensus before rolling out new assistance

NEWS
26-02-2026 19:17 HKT
BudgetWang Chi HouseWang Fuk Courtfire

Top News
Govt hotline and engagement team kick off for Wang Fuk Court homeowners
NEWS
2 hours ago
File Photo
Budget aims to boost spending power and create jobs through mega events and AI initiatives: Paul Chan
NEWS
26-02-2026 15:04 HKT
(Budget 2026) Government steps up comprehensive measures to foster inclusive community
NEWS
25-02-2026 19:45 HKT
Air Conditioner fire in Sai Ying Pun traps elderly man, disrupts traffic
NEWS
25-02-2026 17:40 HKT
Govt injects $1bn for construction I&T fund to boost site safety 
NEWS
25-02-2026 17:02 HKT
(File photo)
(Budget 2026) Govt allocates $4b for Wang Fuk Court residents, $3b for building renewal subsidies
NEWS
25-02-2026 13:19 HKT
Takeaways from HK Budget 2026
NEWS
25-02-2026 11:46 HKT
Last-minute rush? Dealers’ final push for EV sales ahead of possible tax scheme cut
NEWS
24-02-2026 18:53 HKT
Freddie Wong.
No incentives needed from Budget as Hong Kong property rebounds: Midland
PROPERTY
24-02-2026 16:09 HKT
Govt plans $200m fund to boost rural tourism in Northern Metropolis: sources
NEWS
24-02-2026 14:01 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
