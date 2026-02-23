logo
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Hang Seng Index stands above 27,000 points on Monday

MARKET
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

HKEX
HKEX
Hang Seng IndexHong KongsharesstocksHang Seng Tech IndexHSI

Top News
Read More
JP Morgan eyes up to 15pc Hong Kong home price hike in 2026
HK PROPERTIES
3 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index surpasses 27,000 points by noon
MARKET
6 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks open higher after court blocks Trump tariffs
MARKET
8 hours ago
Containers sit at the Port of Los Angeles, in San Pedro, California, U.S., July 8, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Trump's new tariffs underscore Hong Kong's advantages, city official says
HONG KONG NEWS
21-02-2026 13:36 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St dips after weaker-than-expected GDP, higher inflation data
MARKET
20-02-2026 22:51 HKT
Hong Kong's jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent in 3 months through January
MARKET
20-02-2026 16:58 HKT
Hang Seng Index slumps nearly 300 points on first trading day after CNY
MARKET
20-02-2026 16:42 HKT
Hang Seng Index's loss narrows at noon on first trading day after CNY
MARKET
20-02-2026 12:25 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges nearly 300 points on first trading day after CNY
MARKET
20-02-2026 10:21 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St muted as markets assess softer-than-expected inflation data
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:38 HKT
Tokyo Skytree elevator plummets, trapping passengers, stranding tourists
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
HK to face 95pc humidity with showers and thunderstorms this week
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
REUTERS/Henry Romero
HSBC full-year profit expected to fall 10.7 pc, fourth dividend to rise nearly 17 pc
MARKET
22 hours ago
