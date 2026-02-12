logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Thursday

MARKET
12-02-2026 10:00 HKT
logo
logo
logo
stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China top court says drivers responsible despite autonomous technology
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 14:25 HKT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, and NDP interim leader Don Davies visit a makeshift memorial, three days after one of the worst mass shootings in recent Canadian history, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Feb 13, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)
Carney tells Tumbler Ridge residents that Canadians 'will always be with you' following mass shooting
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 10:27 HKT
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
China January new loans jump but miss forecasts as weak demand persists
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:51 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St muted as markets assess softer-than-expected inflation data
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:38 HKT
CATL, CMOC, Laopu Gold to be added to Hang Seng Index, compiler says
MARKET
13-02-2026 21:52 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges over 460 points on Friday
MARKET
13-02-2026 17:08 HKT
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
China's yuan set for longest weekly winning streak in 13 years
MARKET
13-02-2026 14:46 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges nearly 500 points at noon on Friday
MARKET
13-02-2026 12:30 HKT
CME to list Taiwan, Hong Kong warehouses in Asia aluminum push, sources say
MARKET
13-02-2026 11:17 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges below 27,000 points in early trading on Friday
MARKET
13-02-2026 10:11 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.