BUSINESS & INNOVATION
MARKET

Wall St ticks higher as investors await economic data

MARKET
10-02-2026 22:43 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Top News
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St muted as markets assess softer-than-expected inflation data
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:38 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges over 460 points on Friday
MARKET
13-02-2026 17:08 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges nearly 500 points at noon on Friday
MARKET
13-02-2026 12:30 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges below 27,000 points in early trading on Friday
MARKET
13-02-2026 10:11 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St rises as markets assess economic data
MARKET
12-02-2026 22:45 HKT
Hang Seng Index stays above 27,000 points on Thursday
MARKET
12-02-2026 17:15 HKT
Hang Seng Index barely holds onto 27,000 points at noon on Thursday
MARKET
12-02-2026 12:33 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Thursday
MARKET
12-02-2026 10:00 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St gains after stronger-than-expected jobs report
MARKET
11-02-2026 22:48 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises on Wednesday
MARKET
11-02-2026 16:45 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
