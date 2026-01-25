logo
Hong Kong MPF authority suspends eKYC registration on eMPF

MARKET
24 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Ayesha Macpherson Lau
Ayesha Macpherson Lau

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Paul Chan
Global sentiment toward China, Hong Kong turns more positive at Davos, Paul Chan says
MARKET
1 hour ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
US stocks open lower as Intel weighs
MARKET
23-01-2026 22:43 HKT
Workers are seen in silhouetted near a liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tank at PetroChina's receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.//File Photo
China to offer LNG futures as soon as next month, sources say
MARKET
23-01-2026 22:19 HKT
Jewellery is kept on display at a branch of Pandora in central Copenhagen, Denmark, August 13, 2025. REUTERS
Silver rally puts jewelry maker Pandora business model at risk, Deutsche Bank says
MARKET
23-01-2026 21:50 HKT
China Merchants Bank logo is seen in this illustration taken December 2, 2025. REUTERS
China Merchants Bank's 2025 profit up 1.2 percent, bad debt ratio inches down
MARKET
23-01-2026 18:10 HKT
Hang Seng Bank
HSBC's plan to privatize Hang Seng Bank approved by court
MARKET
23-01-2026 17:18 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises on Friday, Pop Mart up nearly 7 percent
MARKET
23-01-2026 16:46 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
China considers tightening standards for mainland firms seeking Hong Kong listing, Bloomberg says
MARKET
23-01-2026 15:35 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Friday
MARKET
23-01-2026 12:26 HKT
BOJ keeps rates steady, raises growth and inflation forecasts
MARKET
23-01-2026 12:08 HKT
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham purchases 7,000 sq ft mansion for $81.4mn
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 15:46 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
PolyU professor said to have received expensive gifts from student
HONG KONG NEWS
23-01-2026 19:44 HKT
