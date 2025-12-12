logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Manulife (International) completes re-domiciliation to Hong Kong

MARKET
35 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Christopher Hui's Facebook post
Christopher Hui's Facebook post
Manulifere-domiciliationHong Kong

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong, China stocks jumped on Friday
MARKET
1 hour ago
Hang Seng Index jumps by noon
MARKET
5 hours ago
Four IPOs open retail book, aiming to raise up to HK$3.6 billion
MARKET
6 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
8 hours ago
Hang Seng Index flat on Thursday, HSBC, Standard Chartered up on rate cut
MARKET
11-12-2025 16:44 HKT
Singtao
Hong Kong lenders keep prime rate unchanged at 5 percent
MARKET
11-12-2025 14:46 HKT
Hang Seng Index muted at noon
MARKET
11-12-2025 12:40 HKT
JD.COM logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS
Jingdong Industrials opens down 7.8 percent in Hong Kong trading debut
MARKET
11-12-2025 10:39 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
11-12-2025 10:10 HKT
Richard Houng, managing director for Computershare Asia. Sing Tao
Computershare's paperless securities system to launch 2026
MARKET
10-12-2025 22:50 HKT
CupNoodles Museum to close in January after four-year run
HONG KONG NEWS
10-12-2025 19:32 HKT
8-month-pregnant woman gives birth in Central mall toilet; both in stable condition
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Meat patty rice madness: Yuen Long cha chaan teng owner stressed despite sudden rush
HONG KONG NEWS
11-12-2025 16:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.