logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

ECB may lift growth outlook again, Lagarde says

MARKET
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses the media after the ECB's Governing Council meeting, at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 17, 2025. REUTERS
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses the media after the ECB's Governing Council meeting, at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 17, 2025. REUTERS
ECBEuropean Central Bankrateinterest

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index soft at noon
MARKET
10 hours ago
Shanghai Bao Pharmaceuticals
Shanghai Bao Pharmaceuticals more than doubled on Hong Kong debut
MARKET
10 hours ago
Kevin Hassett is the front-runner to be the Federal Reserve's next chair. File Photo/Reuters
Fed chair front-runner Hassett says 'plenty of room' to cut rates
MARKET
12 hours ago
Hang Seng Index inches down at the open
MARKET
12 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Bayern stage three-goal comeback in 12 minutes to beat Sporting 3-1
FOOTBALL
16 hours ago
Hang Seng Index falls at noon
MARKET
09-12-2025 12:27 HKT
Holograms, which show different images and colours depending on the angle at which they are viewed, are seen on the new Japanese 1,000 yen banknote as the new note is displayed at a currency museum of the Bank of Japan, on the day the new notes of 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen went into circulation, in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
Yen resilient after earthquake hits Japan, Fed and RBA in view
MARKET
09-12-2025 10:37 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls at the open
MARKET
09-12-2025 10:04 HKT
People put cooling gel sheets on their foreheads to cool themselves amid a yellow alert for heat, in Shanghai, China July 4, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
China pledges to expand demand with more proactive polices in 2026
MARKET
08-12-2025 14:19 HKT
Hong Kong stocks fall, China stocks up at noon
MARKET
08-12-2025 12:41 HKT
Taxi driver fined $4,300 over dispute after taking longer route
HONG KONG NEWS
08-12-2025 14:16 HKT
Photo taken from a Kyodo News airplane shows a collapsed road in Tohoku. Reuters
Japan issues unprecedented quake warning, cites risk of tremor killing up to 300,000
WORLD NEWS
20 hours ago
In Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, a shopping mall's ceiling partially collapsed in the earthquake. Reuters
Quake injures 50, strands travelers at damaged Sapporo airport
WORLD NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.