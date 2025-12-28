Demand for China's lithium batteries will slump in early 2026, car association head says

Read More
China sanctions 20 US firms over Taiwan arms sales
27-12-2025 13:02 HKT
952 fraud suspects repatriated from Myanmar, 494 buildings razed
26-12-2025 00:57 HKT
Vandal splashes black paint inside Mong Kok shopping mall
25-12-2025 01:03 HKT
Chinese capital Beijing further eases home buying curbs
24-12-2025 18:05 HKT
China says it opposes US tariffs on chips
24-12-2025 15:42 HKT
At UN, Russia and China criticize US conduct toward Venezuela
24-12-2025 13:02 HKT
US slams China policies on chips but will delay tariffs to 2027
24-12-2025 11:42 HKT